Gympie goes mental for the Rush Festival

Parklife: Mental As Anything will take to the Nelson Reserve stage on Saturday night for the Rush Festival

LEGENDARY Australian rockers Mental As Anything will be taking to stage in Gympie this Saturday as they headline the 2016 Rush Festival.

No stranger to gigging in Gympie - vocalist, keyboardist and harmonica player Andrew "Greedy” Smith is looking forward to the chance to head back.

"We've played at festivals, pubs, clubs and bars” he says.

"We've never managed to play in a park there yet, so the band can't wait.”

With a setlist comprised of hits from their nearly 40 years together as a band alongside new material, Mr Smith is confident there'll be something for everybody on Saturday night.

"The thing I've noticed whenever we've come to Gympie is that most of the crowd knows all of the words to the songs,” he said.

"I think what happens is the parents are forcing the kids to listen to our old records and CD's.”

Despite a number of line-up changes throughout the band's history, Mr Smith is convinced the band is the tightest it's ever been.

"It's one of the hottest line-ups we've ever had, it's the easily the best we've ever sounded live too.”

Having been a part of the band since it's inception in 1976, Greedy is one of two remaining founding members alongside Martin Plaza.

A nearly constant touring schedule has taken the band across Australia and around the world for decades.

Mr Smith says the key to maintaining the energy and enthusiasm needed to put on a good show is simple - it's perspective.

"This isn't work,” he says, "Playing in a band isn't work.”

"When I come on stage and I play a show, I'm looking for a connection and a friendly experience with the audience.”

Without this outlook, he says, putting on a show isn't worth it at all.

Mental As Anything take the stage at Nelson Reserve at 5pm, with support from local artists Emma Beau and Linc Phelps.