Gympie goes barking mad for Rosie and Spook

ROSIE for dogs and Spook for cats - these are the most popular canine and feline names in Gympie.
Pet Insurance Australia's top 2016 animal names for our region also show pooch lovers embraced Bella, Milo, Molly and Narla for their dish-lickers while Yammie, Abby, Alf and Angel were the city's favoured kitten monikers.
The region's top 10 dog and cat names are short, sharp and simple, reflecting pet owners' innate ability to choose labels that pets will easily recognise and respond to.
Gympie's Kate Butterworth has been training tail-waggers for about 37 years.
Ms Butterworth said getting a pet to understand their name was one of the most important steps in training.
It was also vital to ensure the name did not sound like common commands such as no, sit, stay, come, down or fetch as animals sometimes struggled to tell the difference between similar sounding words.
"Look for a name that you don't use often - for example if you like Bundy (rum) and you live at Bundy don't choose Bundy for a name," the Animal Education owner said.
"Make sure the name has some strength.
"You can use a treat to associate positive results when the name is said.
"Animals don't see it as a name - they see it as a sound.
"You'll say the name and give them a small amount of cheese, meat or whatever the dog's favourite food is.
"Use a medium tone of voice - not high and squeaky and not low and gruff."
You can use dog name training techniques to teach cats to respond when called.
GYMPIE'S TOP 10 PET NAMES
DOGS, CATS
Rosie, Spook
Bella, Yammie
Milo, Abby
Molly, Alf
Narla, Angle
Shadow, Angry
Angel, Anna
Bear, Aussie
Ben, Basil
Benji, Bell
Source: Pet Insurance Australia.
- ARM NEWSDESK