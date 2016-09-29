Gympie Gig guide for the coming weekend

THURSDAY

The Empire

Tradie's Night is tonight and the lovely ladies from Desire Entertainment will be your bar attendants for the evening. Pop along from 7.30pm and introduce yourself.

Gympie RSL

It's bingo night in the main lounge with eyes down at 6.30pm. Up in the function room Australian Psychic of the Year, Ghost Whisperer Suzie, will speak with those who have passed over from 7pm. Tickets cost $40 and are available at the door or online at ghost whisperersuzie.com.

FRIDAY

Billy's Hotel

Rock out to live music from upbeat acoustic soloist Vaughan Ney from 9.30pm til late.

Gympie RSL

Friday night kicks off with the Monkey Mania Raffles from 5.30pm when the RSL will give away $1000 and Don Costa will perform his blend of country rock in the main lounge from 7.30pm.

Mt Pleasant

Jackpot Joker registration starts at 6.30pm. Head along for some great cash prizes. And for the music lovers Craig Madden will play a blend of blues, funk and rock music from 7-10pm.

Phoenix Hotel

Each week the Phoenix has a multi-raffle draw, with all proceeds going to support different sporting clubs across the region. Each week is a different club. Tickets go on sale from 6pm and the draws start at 7pm. Head along to win some great prizes.

Rainbow Beach Hotel

Enjoy the smooth sounds of Cool Lula from 7.30-10pm.

The Royal

Rock out to the R'n'B Fridays with DJ Glenno from 9pm until 2am.

SATURDAY

Billy's Hotel

Twin brothers and former Australian Idol contestants, the Paris Lane duo will play from 9.30pm til late. These two spunky boys are sure to keep you entertained.

Country Life Kin Kin

Gypsy Hawk will perform their unique blend of blues and funk from 6-10pm.

Gympie RSL

Wayne Whiltshire will perform some easy listening music from 7.30pm in main lounge.

Rainbow Beach Hotel

Brendan Pyke has a very diverse range of sounds from rock to reggae and everything in between. Catch him from 7-10pm. Plus, the AFL Grand Final will be screening live on the big screen, so bring your mates along and check out all the action.

The Royal

Get ready to party with DJ Sean Bannister playing old hits and new favourites from 9pm til 2am.

Theebine Hotel

It's the Theebine Hotel's annual Oktoberfest with all things German including beer, food and music. There will also be prizes for the best dressed so dust off your lederhosen and get on down to the hotel from midday.

SUNDAY

The Aussie

the Australian Hotel is screening the NRL grand final on the big screens and is open for dinner. Booking are preferred. For more information contact the Aussie on 5482 1070.

Gympie Civic Centre

The wait is over and Justice Crew will finally perform Sunday at the Civic Centre. The show starts at 7.30pm and is part of Gympie's annual Rush Festival to celebrate our founding. Tickets are available for $40 from either Gympie Musicland at 36 Mary St or online at ticketbooth.com.au. Plus see today's Gympie Times for how you can win one of two double passes.

Rainbow Beach Hotel

Enjoy the NRL Grand final on the big screen with complementary bar snacks. Be sure to be there from kick off so you don't miss any of the action.

Mt Pleasant

There's nothing better than a cruisey Sunday, especially when you don't have to work the next day. Jamie Harrison will play some acoustic pub rock from 1-5pm.

Silky Oak Tea Gardens

Relax and enjoy Alan Gumm who will be playing the gardens from midday-4pm.

Theebine Hotel

The AICM will play at the world famous Theebine Hotel BBQ Lunch. Head along from midday. And make sure you stick around for the NRL grand final with the game on the big screen and a free snack or two available.