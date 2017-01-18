Gympie gets ready for a year of G150 celebrations

THIS year, the Gympie region is marking its 150th anniversary of the founding date for the Gympie township and a year long program of vibrant events and celebrations are planned.

The G150 year will not only celebrate the beginnings of the town but the many achievements of the region and its people over the past 150 years. These will include a celebration of some of our great politicians, sports stars, scientists and entertainers.

Our strong recognition for fresh local produce, agribusiness, timber and booming tourism sectors make the future very bright with opportunity.

During this wonderful year-long salute, the Gympie region will be hosting community-led festivals, events and concerts, and exciting exhibitions and activities that explore our community's rich heritage and celebrate the evolution of our great town.

Events kick off with a huge celebration on January 26, at Nelson Reserve and will culminate in a "Get Back to Gympie' event which will take place on the long weekend of September 30-October 2.

This event targets anyone who has ever "lived, loved and laughed' in Gympie.

The weekend will also host my inaugural Gala Dinner.