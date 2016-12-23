Gympie gets NBN ready

CONSTRUCTION on the NBN has ramped up across Queensland, making 61,000 premises across Gympie, the Sunshine Coast and Noosa now ready for the service.

The construction is reported to be an important step towards the goal of connecting eight million homes across Australia by 2020. State Corporate Affairs Manager for Queensland Kylie Lindsay said it was in line with NBN's plans.

"Of course we encourage people not to wait, the sooner in the 18-month window that they connect to the NBN network, the sooner they get the benefits.

"Not all people require an NBN service, such as those who own holiday homes or prefer to use mobile solutions, but those who wish to keep their landline operating need to make the switch to the NBN.”