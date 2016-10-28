IF YOU DARE: Kate Tobin has dressed her house us for Halloween and loves getting into the "spirit” of things.

Gympie gets into the Halloween spirit: Kate Tobin has decked out her house for Halloween this year. Our brave cadet reporter faced his fear for a spooky story.

THE recent creepy clown craze hasn't stopped Gympie from getting into the Halloween spirit this weekend.

Decking out her house with a swathe of spooky decorations, Kate Tobin is glad the day is beginning to catch on in Australia.

"I really like the aesthetic of it all, all of the pretty decorations,” she says.

Often viewed as a predominantly American celebration, Ms Tobin said that view was beginning to slowly change with Australian families.

"We're celebrating a whole range of holidays and events we never used to, it's not seen as something Americans exclusively do any more.”

Ms Tobin's house has gained attention from several families in her street, and she's looking forward to meeting trick- or-treaters on Monday night.

"Lollies and costumes are all ready,” she says.

"My son is going to be a witch during the day and a vampire at night - very appropriate.”