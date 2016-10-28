31°
Gympie gets into the Halloween spirit

Jacob Carson | 28th Oct 2016 5:06 PM
IF YOU DARE: Kate Tobin has dressed her house us for Halloween and loves getting into the "spirit" of things.
IF YOU DARE: Kate Tobin has dressed her house us for Halloween and loves getting into the "spirit” of things. Renee Albrecht

THE recent creepy clown craze hasn't stopped Gympie from getting into the Halloween spirit this weekend.

Decking out her house with a swathe of spooky decorations, Kate Tobin is glad the day is beginning to catch on in Australia.

"I really like the aesthetic of it all, all of the pretty decorations,” she says.

Often viewed as a predominantly American celebration, Ms Tobin said that view was beginning to slowly change with Australian families.

"We're celebrating a whole range of holidays and events we never used to, it's not seen as something Americans exclusively do any more.”

Ms Tobin's house has gained attention from several families in her street, and she's looking forward to meeting trick- or-treaters on Monday night.

"Lollies and costumes are all ready,” she says.

"My son is going to be a witch during the day and a vampire at night - very appropriate.”

Topics:  gympie halloween

Gympie gets into the Halloween spirit

