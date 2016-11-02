Gympie gets 40mm, Boreen Pt gets golf-ball-sized hail

The storm rolling in over Gympie yesterday afternoon. Photo contributed by Joshua Gilliland.

PARTS of the Gympie region got the wetting down they were waiting for yesterday afternoon when a severe storm moved in around 5pm.

A trough to the west of Toowoomba , a moist air mass to the east and vigorous Westerly winds aloft were the perfect condition for the storm which intensified over Gympie and gained momentum as it headed towards Boreen Point delivering a spray of hail south east of the region, some reportedly the size of golf balls before contracting off shore.

In the short lashing Gympie gauges recorded 40mm of rain in town while Boreen Point received 48mm, Cedar Pocket 46mm and Kin Kin 42mm while there were also reports of small hail pieces at East Deep Creek.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Sam Campbell said the air has now cleared as a dry air mass moved into South East Queensland bringing fine and sunny conditions.

There is chance of moisture on Friday, he said, before temperatures increase to a predicted 34 degrees on Saturday- which will make it Gympie's hottest day of the year.

Overnight rainfall, Tuesday, November 1 (Courtesy of the Bureau of Meteorology).

Gympie: 40mm

Borumba Dam: 2mm

Imbil: 4.2mm

Kandanga: 3.4mm

Dagun: 20mm

Pomona: 23mm

Cedar Pocket: 46mm

Fishermans Pocket: 31mm

Brooyar: 20mm

Sexton: 15mm

Tiaro: 14mm

Goomboorian: 5.6mm

Double Island Point: 22mm

Kin Kin: 42mm

Boreen Point: 48mm

Woolooga: 10mm

The Gympie Times FB comments

Alicia Dodd: I got smashed by rain and hail half way to Cooroy turn off about 3.30 today. Everyone was doing about 30kms because it was so hard to see.

Suzii Heenan: I got smashed with heavy rain just after 5 near snap fitness, was basically driving blind.

Gaylene Johnston: Small hail just now at East Deep Creek.

Tiff Tiff: 31mm at Fairview Estate.. and a tree on fire from a lightening strike.

Pam Tomkins: Good heavy rain on Southside