Gympie gets 40mm, Boreen Pt gets golf-ball-sized hail

PARTS of the Gympie region got the wetting down they were waiting for yesterday afternoon when a severe storm moved in around 5pm.
A trough to the west of Toowoomba , a moist air mass to the east and vigorous Westerly winds aloft were the perfect condition for the storm which intensified over Gympie and gained momentum as it headed towards Boreen Point delivering a spray of hail south east of the region, some reportedly the size of golf balls before contracting off shore.
In the short lashing Gympie gauges recorded 40mm of rain in town while Boreen Point received 48mm, Cedar Pocket 46mm and Kin Kin 42mm while there were also reports of small hail pieces at East Deep Creek.
Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Sam Campbell said the air has now cleared as a dry air mass moved into South East Queensland bringing fine and sunny conditions.
There is chance of moisture on Friday, he said, before temperatures increase to a predicted 34 degrees on Saturday- which will make it Gympie's hottest day of the year.
Overnight rainfall, Tuesday, November 1 (Courtesy of the Bureau of Meteorology).
Gympie: 40mm
Borumba Dam: 2mm
Imbil: 4.2mm
Kandanga: 3.4mm
Dagun: 20mm
Pomona: 23mm
Cedar Pocket: 46mm
Fishermans Pocket: 31mm
Brooyar: 20mm
Sexton: 15mm
Tiaro: 14mm
Goomboorian: 5.6mm
Double Island Point: 22mm
Kin Kin: 42mm
Boreen Point: 48mm
Woolooga: 10mm
The Gympie Times FB comments
Alicia Dodd: I got smashed by rain and hail half way to Cooroy turn off about 3.30 today. Everyone was doing about 30kms because it was so hard to see.
Suzii Heenan: I got smashed with heavy rain just after 5 near snap fitness, was basically driving blind.
Gaylene Johnston: Small hail just now at East Deep Creek.
Tiff Tiff: 31mm at Fairview Estate.. and a tree on fire from a lightening strike.
Pam Tomkins: Good heavy rain on Southside