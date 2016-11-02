Gympie gets 40ml, Boreen Pt gets golf-ball-sized hail

Mary Valley storm rolls in about 6.30pm last night. Wind gusts and lighting strikes. Photo Tanya Easterby / The Gympie Times

PARTS of the Gympie region got the wetting down they were waiting for yesterday afternoon when a severe storm moved in around 5pm.

A trough to the west of Toowoomba , a moist air mass to the east and vigorous Westerly winds aloft were the perfect condition for the storm which intensified over Gympie and gained momentum as it headed towards Boreen Point delivering a spray of hail south east of the region, some reportedly the size of golf balls before contracting off shore.

In the short lashing Gympie gauges recorded 40ml of rain in town while Boreen Point received 48ml, Cedar Pocket 46ml and Kin Kin 42ml while there were also reports of small hail pieces at East Deep Creek.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Sam Campbell said the air has now cleared as a dry air mass moved into South East Queensland bringing fine and sunny conditions.

There is chance of moisture on Friday, he said, before temperatures increase to a predicted 34 degrees on Saturday- which will make it Gympie's hottest day of the year.

Overnight rainfall, Tuesday, November 1 (Courtesy of the Bureau of Meteorology).

Gympie: 40ml

Borumba Dam: 2ml

Imbil: 4.2ml

Kandanga: 3.4ml

Dagun: 20ml

Pomona: 23ml

Cedar Pocket: 46ml

Fishermans Pocket: 31ml

Brooyar: 20ml

Sexton: 15ml

Tiaro: 14ml

Goomboorian: 5.6ml

Double Island Point: 22ml

Kin Kin: 42ml

Boreen Point: 48ml

Woolooga: 10ml

The Gympie Times FB comments

Alicia Dodd: I got smashed by rain and hail half way to Cooroy turn off about 3.30 today. Everyone was doing about 30kms because it was so hard to see.

Suzii Heenan: I got smashed with heavy rain just after 5 near snap fitness, was basically driving blind.

Gaylene Johnston: Small hail just now at East Deep Creek.

Tiff Tiff: 31mm at Fairview Estate.. and a tree on fire from a lightening strike.

Pam Tomkins: Good heavy rain on Southside