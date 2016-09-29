Gympie gathers to remember fallen police officers

CARRY THE WEIGHT: Flag bearers Snr Constable Robert Smith, Constable Luis Larrate and Mr Chris Sang recover the flags following the 2016 ceremony.

FAMILIES, friends and officers past and present packed into St Andrew's Anglican church yesterday for National Police Remembrance Day.

Presided over by Gympie's Police chaplain Father Bruce Dorman, the ceremony was a sombre reminder of the sacrifices officers on the job continue to make.

"In many ways, this job can be surprisingly spiritual,” Father Dorman says.

"You have men and women dealing with the extremes in life - crime and justice, good and evil, life and death.”

The ceremony, which has grown to accommodate larger areas of the South-West Pacific in recent years, commemorated officers who had not only died in the line of duty, but also after they had retired from the service.

Six officers from Queensland have died in non-work related circumstances since last year's ceremony, with a further seven staff members also having passed away.

The names of Sgt Geoffrey Graham, Curtis Cheng from New South Wales and Constable Samuel Pisa from Papua New Guinea, all of whom were killed in the line of duty over the past twelve months.

"At the beginning of each shift, every officer faces uncertainty,” says Inspector Steven Donnelly, stressing the important choice every officer of the QPS makes when they enlist.

"To join the service is another form of sacrifice.”