Gympie Gallery holiday summer fun

EXHIBITION: Step inside a wonderful story when you visit the exhibition A Sense of Wonder at the Gympie Regional Gallery.

JOIN in the fun at the Gympie Regional Gallery from January 10-20 for the summer Holiday Fun program jam packed with all sorts of creative workshops for children.

You can paint abstract masterpieces, learn how to draw with charcoal portraits, paint a story journey and learn about animal totems.

There will be sculpting clay or paper mache animals and birds or work in a team to make a huge painting or even paint some of your own rainbow coloured shoes. There is so much to do.

Gympie Regional Gallery Holiday Fun Summer program is specially designed for children to enjoy a range of art experiences over the summer holidays. Places are limited so make sure you book early on 5481 0733 or by visiting the gallery.

A full program of the Holiday Fun Summer program is available on the council website at holidayfun.com.au or call in and pick up a brochure from the Gympie Regional Gallery.

Enjoy 'A Sense of Wonder'

A CHARMING story has been surprising and amusing crowds and it will continue to do so at the Gympie Regional Gallery until January 21.

Titled A Sense of Wonder, this exhibition is the creation of sisters Kay Goring and Robyn Dower and is presented as installation, art and poetry.

The enchanting story comes to life in the re-created farm house that lets you experience the story as if you are part of it. This exhibition is art combined in a delightful tale that will appeal to all ages.

A Sense of Wonder is presented through a Regional Art Development Fund grant and is assisted by the South Burnett Regional Council.

Peak Hour Penguins is one of illustrations from the Shaun Tan exhibition. Contributed

Shaun Tan: Waking Dreams

ON LOAN from the artist, this very special exhibition called Shaun Tan: Waking Dreams' continues in the upper level of the Gympie Regional Gallery until Saturday, January 7.

The exhibition contains original drawings, paintings, collages and prints from Tan's multi-award winning books.

Artist, illustrator and writer Shaun Tan was always "the good drawer” when he was at school which he says compensated for always being the shortest kid. He is now a full time illustrator and artist. His books deal with social, political, historical and increasingly environmental themes through surreal or dream-like imagery.

This work will by displayed in a collection by indigenous artists. Contributed

Leading Queensland Indigenous art to visit Gympie

HIGHLIGHTS from the Queensland Art Gallery - Gallery of Modern Art collection of Indigenous Australian art will visit Gympie Regional Gallery from January 11 to February 25.

My Country, I Still Call Australia Home: Contemporary Art from Black Queensland is the latest QAGOMA exhibition to travel throughout regional Queensland.

QAGOMA Director Chris Saines said the touring version of My Country' features more than 25 works by 20 artists.

Gathering by the Sea on Tour

EXCITING hands-on activities for children that explore the important relationship the Kaiadilt people of the Gulf Carpentaria have with the sea will visit Gympie Regional Gallery from January 10-22 as part the Holiday Fun program.

Young visitors and families can experience the free, interactive activities anytime and immerse themselves with the project that Queensland Art Gallery - Gallery of Modern Art's Children's Art Centre developed in collaboration with Elsie, Dorothy and Amanda Gabori.

Gallery Christmas Hours

GYMPIE Regional Gallery is open over the Christmas break and only closed on public holidays.