Dentist kept restricted dental drugs at home

Arthur Gorrie
| 21st Nov 2016 10:17 AM

GYMPIE dentist Jebson Herrod has been fined in Gympie Magistrates Court for unlawful possession of restricted dental drugs, found by police at his home on April 21.

The court was told Herrod, 35, now of Beachmere, had strayed into "a grey line" in the law, by having the drugs in his home medicine cabinet, rather than at his surgery or in his dental visit bag.

The drugs, adrenalin and and dexamethasone (an anti-inflammatory drug used after dental surgery), had no recreational or other non-medical uses, Herrod's legal representative told the court.

Herrod kept them for use on home visits and for after hours patients, he said, but a technicality meant he was not supposed to have them at home.

The court was told Herrod was still working in Gympie, but living at Beechmere.

He had been born in Maryborough and grew up on the Sunshine Coast and in South Africa, the court was told.

He had a career which had been without blemish for 10 years and the offences were out of character, his representative said.

The dexamethasone was expired and Herrod took them from his practice to eliminate the risk of a patient getting the expired drug.

The adrenaline was an oversight.

"He accepts that he should have disposed of them more promptly," the solicitor said.

He said the stress of other matters had contributed to the offence.

"There are issues in his life and, to put it mildly, hurdles in his life which he said led to his untidyness with these drugs."

Seeking that a conviction not be recorded, he said Herrod hoped to continue to practice and one day "use his dental skills to help people overseas."

Magistrate M. Baldwin told Herrod: "I need to send a clear message to you and others that these matters are serious."

But she accepted a recorded conviction would have a substantial impact on his work.

She fined Herrod $900 and ordered no conviction be recorded.

Topics:  court crime dentist drugs gympie gympie magistrates court

