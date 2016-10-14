Gympie court: Teddy bears, short memories, ‘belligerence’

Drunk, bloodied man's "belligerence"

A DRUNK 41-year-old man who resisted arrest and refused to change his pants has been fined in Gympie Magistrates Court on charges of obstructing police and being drunk in public.

The court heard Sean Anthony Warmsley, who lives in New South Wales and was absent for his hearing, became "belligerent" with police after they found him bloodied and drunk on the front steps of a house on September 19.

Police officers had to forcefully change his pants (as the pants he was wearing had a drawstring, which is considered a safety hazard) and hold him in a padded cell.

He was fined $150.



Short memory on "no-contact"

A MAN faced court this week for texting his partner almost immediately after signing a no-contact order.

The 22-year-old man appeared in Gympie Magistrates Court on Monday charged with contravention of release conditions.

Defence lawyer Chris Andersen said the defendant "didn't quite understand the level of the no-contact order".

Magistrate G. Hillan fined the man $350 with no conviction recorded.



Teddy bear, iced tea still a DVO breach

A TEENAGER who visited his girlfriend at her home rather than meeting her elsewhere has been released from prison after facing three charges of contravening a domestic violence order.

The 19-year-old Gympie man visited the house three times between August 23 and September 25, on one occasion to bring his girlfriend a teddy bear and an iced tea, Gympie Magistrates court heard.

Magistrate G. Hillan sentenced him to a total of one month in prison, suspended for six months.

Mr Hillan noted the man could have organised to meet the girl elsewhere without breaching the order.

Appearance over bomb hoax charges

A MAN accused of a bomb hoax, as well as a slew of other charges, has appeared before Maryborough Magistrates Court.

Joshua John Buss was also facing charges of stealing, wilful damage, 10 charges of fraud, leaving court without entering into a bail undertaking and entering a dwelling and committing an indictable offence.

The case was adjourned until November 21 and Buss was remanded in custody until his next court appearance.

