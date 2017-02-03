Gympie court: Car and dog strife, especially over Torbul woman's Caboolture and Gunalda charges

GYMPIE COURT TROUBLE: Torbul woman on Caboolture and Gunalda charges and Gympie man in strife over dogs.

Jail, fines and disqualifications

A TORBUL woman has been sentenced to suspended jail in Gympie Magistrates Court for disqualified driving at Caboolture and Gunalda on two consecutive days.

Sharon Dianne Weeks, 45, pleaded guilty to driving on October 18 last year while disqualified by a court order for drug driving on September 16.

The court was told her disqualification was due to expire on November 25. The next day, she was caught again at Gunalda, drug driving while disqualified on the Bruce Hwy. Police found 1g of marijuana and 0.75g of amphetamine in her car.

Magistrate R Woodford fined her a total of $2900 and disqualified her from driving for a total of five years and three months as well as sentencing her to four months jail suspended for 30 months.

Dog control fine

A GYMPIE man whose dogs attacked another dog and bit its owner was penalised $1458 in fine and costs in Gympie Magistrates Court this week.

Brian Malcolm Butler, 46, pleaded guilty to failing to control and confine his dogs on July 1.