Gympie council dramas only lead to more questions

THE "cease and desist" move by Gympie Regional Council Mayor Mick Curran and CEO Bernard Smith against a Facebook page it says is defaming them, as well as Cr Daryl Dodt and other council staff, seems to have had the opposite to desired effect.

Administrator Kathy Little Walker, far from shutting up shop and going quietly into the night, has gained 500+ new members and her page is as active as ever.

The drama it has descended into does not appear to have reached critical mass yet.

One letter writer says today he has given up television and books in favour of the entertainment played out in the newspaper.

It is one of several fires that refuse to burn out for Cr Curran.

The circumstances surrounding the exit of respected and long-serving engineer Bob Fredman have left too many questions and a bad taste in the mouths of many.

The "death" of general business in council meetings is another cause for concern, and the deep divisions with the council itself are plain to see.

Cr Hilary Smerdon today calls for a review into the council department responsible for parks and gardens, roads and plumbing, similar to the water and sewerage review which ultimately led to Mr Fredman's departure.

The department is one of the council's biggest outlays in terms of costs, Mr Smerdon says.

Read more in The Gympie Times Letters to the Editor on PAGES 10-12.