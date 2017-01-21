Severe storms travelling towards Gympie

According to the BOM, Gympie could see a severe thunderstorm this afternoon.

UPDATE 3.40PM: SEVERE storms are rolling through Mount Nebo and Lake Manchester.

The Sunshine Coast has been hit with a severe thunderstorm warning on the back of 50mm or rain falling in just 30 minutes near lake Wivenhoe.

A BOM spokeswoman told The Gympie Times if the storms maintain intensity, Gympie could see 30-40 mm of rain.

A wind change is predicted to hit the region in about an hour.

EARLIER: GYMPIE could be hit with a severe thunderstorm as early as 3pm this afternoon as a turbulent trough makes its way up the coast.

According to the Bureau Of Meteorology, areas south of Maryborough and east of Dalby are in the firing line with wind gusts of up to 90km/h expected.

A BOM spokesman said Gympie will reach a top of 36 degrees today as hot, tropical air moves south making conditions ripe for a thunderstorm.

Gympie is currently sitting five degrees warmer than our January average of 31 degrees.