Gympie communities the big winners

GYMPIE schools and community groups are set for a funding boost with almost $330,000 in grants from the Gambling Community Benefit Fund.

Member for Gympie, Tony Perrett said that the needs of these schools and community groups have been recognised in the latest round of grants which will help improve facilities, buy equipment, and to enhance their capacity to provide services to the community.

"They will receive $329,610 as their share of the funding in Round 90 funding from the Gambling Community Benefit Fund” Mr Perrett said.

"Many local organisations couldn't do without the funding boost, which allows them to continue providing a wide range of sporting and opportunity options for locals.

The funding is to either construct or upgrade current facilities or to purchase new equipment to sustain and enhance the capacity of these groups in the community.

Successful Gympie electorate organisations:

. Cooloola Coast Bowls Club Inc - $18,545 to install solar system.

. Kandanga Country Club Inc - $30,990 to purchase equipment.

. Gympie Junior Rugby League Club Inc - $7,636 to purchase a portable scoreboard.

. Kia Ora and Districts Pony Club Inc - $19,137 to purchase equipment and to upgrade arena.

. Pomona and District Kindergarten - $12,973 to upgrade facilities.

. One Mile State School - $31,818 to upgrade school pool facilities

. Gympie Queens Park Tennis Club Inc - $31,818 to upgrade the facility.

. Imbil Bowls Club Inc - $ 31,108 to install solar system and led lighting.

. Kandanga Primary P&C Association - $35,000 to construct a playground

. Lions Club Cooroy-Pomona Inc - $5,619 to purchase a ride on mower.

. Gympie & District Woodworkers Club Inc - $31,627 to extend the shed and install solar system.

. Jones Hill State School - $31,472 to install Air-conditioning.

. Guides Queensland (Gympie Branch) - $22,890 to upgrade the outdoor area.

Mr Perrett said that by investing the grants into schools and community clubs and incorporations it benefits people from all walks of life in the community.

Information on the funding program can be found at www.justice .qld.gov.au/grants.