Gympie commerce awards will honour achievers

HIGHLY anticipated, this evening's Gympie Chamber of Commerce Business Awards will have plenty of new faces.

The number of first time nominees this year is fairly high, but speaks volumes about the diversity of business houses in the Gympie region working towards excellence.

In addition to recognising the Business of the Year, Micro Business and New Business of the Year, the awards recognise excellence in the tourism industry, community organisations and marketing innovators.

There are also sections commending outstanding achievements in customer service, Trainee of the Year and Entrepreneur of the Year.

Finalist nominees for the most coveted price, Business of the Year will include James Nash State High School, Heaven Leigh Cupcakes, Cooloola Berries and Blondie's Cleaning.

Finalist nominees for New Business of the Year are the Blue & White Teapot, Jesse & Co., Wrap Me Therapy and Awake Studio.

Make sure to grab your copy of The Gympie Times next Tuesday with profiles on the winners and runners-up in each category, plus a run-down on all the finalist nominees.