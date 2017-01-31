Gympie: Come together, lift with Scott

HOLDING ON: Scott Hoare recently returned to Coogee Beach in his wheelchair, the site of the freak accident that left him a tetraplegic.

THE final preparations are under way for this Friday night's fundraising event for Scott Hoare, still in the midst of a long and agonising recovery after breaking his neck late last year.

Scott's hometown has rallied around him ahead of the event, which is expected to draw more than 250 people to Club 88.

Spearheaded by Scott's friend Ben Post, there are a number of prizes generously donated by the community up for grabs.

"One of the latest additions to the auction is a signed 2016/17 Queensland Reds jersey,” Mr Post says. "The support from the community has just been overwhelming.”

In addition to Gympie locals, Mr Post is expecting a number of guests to come from across Queensland and interstate to show their support.

The auction comes during some particularly dark days for Scott, who continues to write candidly about his daily struggles and small but significant victories.

In a recent post, he detailed how the mental challenges of his injury are as hard as the physical.

"Since coming off life support I've had to face the reality that everything below my shoulders now operates poorly and dysfunctionally. The day time for me is mostly a happy time, but it is the night time when my demons catch up to me. I truly pray to whoever is listening, that I can come to terms with this new, grim reality and live a happy life.”

The Lift With Scott Fundrasing Auction kicks off at 6pm this Friday at Club 88 with funds from all tickets sold going toward the cause.