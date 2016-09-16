Gympie champs are in the fast lane

IN THE FAST LANE: Taylah Jordan and Chanetelle Chippindall hit the track at Albert Park after a spectacular result at the Wide Bay School Athletics track and field finals.

GYMPIE has another reason to show off its sporting pedigree this week after yet another impressive display at the Wide Bay Athletics track and field final.

Both 15-year-old Chantelle Chippindall and 14-year-old Taylah wowed the judges across a variety of events and who awarded both girls the championship for their age categories.

"I hit some personal bests over the weekend,” Chippindall says.

"My favourite event is the javelin, where I won the throws.”

Chantelle also competed in the 100, 200, 400 and 800-metre races, as well as the long jump.

Taylah Jordan also competed in several events.

"I've always loved the jumps - it's just so much fun,” she says.

"I was first in the triple jump, second in long, third in 100 and 200 metres, sixth in discus and eighth in shot-put.”

Special mention also has to be made of fellow Gympie athlete Cameron Hanson, who was named the 15 years boys age champion and who broke a Wide Bay record (and personal best) in the high jump, with a result of 1.94 metres.

The remarkable number of events the students compete in, and the impressive results achieved, demonstrates a deep love for track and field.

"We just love doing all of the different events,” Jordan says.

"Getting age champion was awesome - it was so unexpected.”

Having been heavily involved in sports since they were young children, the continuing and growing success for the young athletes has been a source of pride for their families as well.

"Having seen them train and work so hard for years now has been incredible,” said Kelli Jordan, Taylah's mother.

"In a lot of ways it can be just as exciting and emotional for the mums and dads too.”

Despite hailing from different schools and parts of the region, Kelli remains impressed with the community spirit these events bring out in the competitors.

"They're a great group of kids, and whenever they get together they're all so supportive of one another and their achievements.” she says.

As for what's next for Chantelle and Taylah - it's far too early to tell.

"We're just taking it one day at a time, Chantelle says.