Gympie 'certainly needs' more child safety officers

AS A community member I am pleased to read that more staff will work in Gympie on child protection. However, that is the end of the line really while families are forced to live in the same abode as the violent/ruthless member of the household.

Where everyone is on tender-hooks every minute of the day just waiting for the eruptions.

The regular diet and interest in violent media and technology brings much unrest into households too.

People don't talk to each other due to their obsession with playing with the appliances.

They have also come to believe the violence they see on the screen is normal behaviour.

The habits of not enough sleep, uncooked meals and lack of exercise contributes to the bad tempers and uncontrolled behaviour.

Last year I went on a rail trip to Rockhampton and it opened my eyes to see everyone except me ( I don't have the apparatus) with their eyes locked on to the screen for the five long hours it took to get to Rockhampton. And these were mostly the older generations - not only the young generations.

Let's hope these workers are given a good welcome by the community.

Let's hope the enforced paperwork doesn't defeat them and they have had enough life experience and have the common sense to understand what is put in front of them.

From my past community involved life I can relate many disturbing tales and also how hard it was to get professional intervention.

Communities must support the paid workers so that everything leans towards the betterment for the abused and the worker is happy to stay in the job.

We certainly need them here.

Julia Lawrence OAM,

Gympie.