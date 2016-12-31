Gympie celebrates with dancing and fireworks

Caitlyn Shadbolt will perform at the New Year's Eve Family Fun Night at Nelson Reserve.

YOU won't have to look too far for something different to ring in 2017.

The New Year's Eve Family Fun Night will kick off in Nelson Reserve from 6pm and will have a fresh lineup of young talent, guaranteed to rock the event.

Mellissa Baker, lead singer of Georgia Fall, Mason Hope, X-Factor hopefuls The Dennis Sisters and Golden Guitar Nominee Caitlyn Shadbolt will have the park rocking until 9pm.

There will also be a dazzling fireworks display, rides for the kids, a petting zoo and free face painting.

Widgee Showgrounds is today playing host to a No Points NBHA fundraiser for Tamika Deller.

Horse riders from around the state have signed up to compete in the event which will help Tamika afford to compete for Australia in Panama in March and Texas in July.

There will be a party afterwards to see in the new year with a pig on the spit.

Events start at 9am.

There will be two Old Time Dances in the region tonight with Belli Hall booking Sunshine Swing and Long Flat Hall dancing to High Noon.

Both events will kick off at 7.30pm. Costs are $12 adults at Long Flat and $14 adults at Belli Park. Belli Park is an alcohol free, family friendly environment and both events will include supper.

Silky Oak Tea Gardens will make you the star when Buzz Karaoke host an evening of fun and music, teamed with great home cooking and a few cold brews. All the fun starts at 7.30pm.

There'll be plenty of fun here in town too with The Royal Hotel, Billy's, the Gympie RSL, and Club 88 all hosting theme nights.

Drag out your bedsheets for the Royal's Toga party. DJ Glenno will be playing it loud downstairs while Linc Phelps and his band take to the lounge stage at 11.30pm to rock in the new year.

Billy's are gearing up for the biggest Hawaiian summer beach party ever to see in 2017. Playing Vegas will ramp the music up when they take to the stage from 9pm.

The Gympie RSL have a dignified cocktail party planned with party packs for the first 200 customers to book.

Plus Club 88 will have a midnight balloon drop, party favours and prizes plus limited edition sound activated LED wrist bands to add to the fun.

Entry to the club is $10.