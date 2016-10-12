24°
Gympie business seminar tackles the tough times

Shelley Strachan | 12th Oct 2016 11:37 AM
Marketing advisor Damian Morgan.
Marketing advisor Damian Morgan.

What: Growth in Tough Times business seminar

When: Tuesday and Wednesday, October 18-19

Where: Gympie RSL Club Orchid Room

WE all know times are tough, particularly for Australia's regionally based small businesses.

But amidst the doom and gloom there are always ways to drive business growth despite the prevailing commercial headwinds. You just need to know how. And respected business journalist, media commentator and former public relations and advertising executive Damian Morgan can do just that.

A business leader, Damian consults to several Australian companies and government departments, advising them on business development strategies and marketing campaigns.

And he will be in Gympie next week to host a series of Growth in Tough Times marketing workshops, where he will share this valuable knowledge and experience with the region's small businesses.

These workshops will be practical, interactive and entertaining. Most of all, they will provide participants with strategies, ideas and a blue print to creatively win new customers, further establish their brand and drive business growth.

In partnership with The Gympie Times, which continues to invest in our local small business community, the workshops are free to attend, but seats are limited so bookings are essential.

To book your seat please phone (07) 804 200 (ext 4) or email counter@gympietimes.com

Gympie Times

Topics:  business advice, business and growth, seminar, whatson

