Gympie braves the rush for Boxing Day deals

SWAMPED: EB Games proved to be one of the most popular destinations for Gympie shoppers yesterday.

GYMPIE Central was the place to be today with hundreds of shoppers facing the rush to pick up a slew of Boxing Day bargains.

Even a cursory glance of packed shopping trolleys reveals electronics and games remain one of the most popular discounted items.

EB Games drew some of the largest crowds across the shopping centre, with early birds picking up console and game bundles for hundreds of dollars less than previously advertised.

"I've picked up the latest Fifa and a new headset,” says happy customer Nick Donnelly..

"I ended up paying about $100 less than I would've otherwise, I'm pretty chuffed.”

A short walk across the shopping centre to Big W and flat-screen televisions were the hot-ticket item, with customers able to pick up a 55” Full-HD television for almost half it's normal price at $599.

Gympie customers can clearly spot a good deal, with number of televisions on a large display disappearing over the space of a half hour.

Elsewhere, discounts of up to 75% could be found at fashion and clothing retailer Surf Dive 'n' Ski, while the local Bras N Things saw the same large crowds they enjoyed last year.

Retail experts are predicting one of the strongest showings on record this year - an encouraging sign for business owners and employees rocked by the rapid rise of online shopping.

"Australians are expected to spend up to $2 billion on Boxing alone, which is remarkable,” says Steve Wright, acting CEO of the Retail Council.

"This year, we've seen over half of our survey respondents indicate they'll participate in the post-Christmas shopping promotions - either in-store or online.”

Unsurprisingly, Mr Wright lists electronics, homewares and clothing are the most popular and sought-after items across the country.

He also reports a staggering 70% of shoppers aged between 18-34 years of age will be opening their wallets during end-of-year sales.

"They're leading the trend,” Mr Wright adds.

"Shoppers have boosted their budgets this year too, with the majority budgeting between $100 and $500.”

Closer to home, shoppers in Gympie, and other regional centres across the state and the country have more access to these sales than at any time previously.

According to Mr Wright, wised-up shoppers are now more comfortable enough with online retailers to avoid long-lines or an even longer trip to the shops.

"Retailers are giving shoppers more opportunities to access bargains than ever before,” he says.

"There's a bigger number of shops trading, extended trading hours and using online sites to compliment their sales experience.”