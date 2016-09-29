25°
Gympie's building industry is quietly booming

Arthur Gorrie
| 29th Sep 2016 12:23 PM
QUIET BOOM: Almost unnoticed by most outside the building industry, Gympie is a construction hotspot, with its best building approval figures in years.
QUIET BOOM: Almost unnoticed by most outside the building industry, Gympie is a construction hotspot, with its best building approval figures in years.

GYMPIE is experiencing a largely unnoticed building boom, with August construction approvals running at their highest level in four years.

A report to this week's Gympie Regional Council meeting says 91 approvals were issued last month, 50% up on the same month last year.

The figure includes 25 new dwellings, compared to 23 in August 2015. The report says the approvals figure is also "significantly above the same period in 2013 and 2014."

Year to date figures paint a similar picture, with 644 approvals up to the end of August compared to 609 for the same period last year, 521 in 2014 and 539 in 2013.

Planning and development councillor Mark McDonald welcomed the news.

With 31 of the approvals granted by council certifiers and 60 by private certifiers, the building department was paying its way. "It's almost self-sustaining and doing very well," he said.

Topics:  boom, construction approval boom, gympie, gympie regional council

Gympie's building industry is quietly booming

QUIET BOOM: Almost unnoticed by most outside the building industry, Gympie is a construction hotspot, with its best building approval figures in years.

Latest council figures show a busy time in building

