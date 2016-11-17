Gympie bookkeeper just pipped at post

CLOSE CALL: Sue Chapman gained the runners-up prize for Micro Business of the year.

SUE Chapman Bookkeeping gained recognition as runner-up in the Micro Business of the Year award last Thursday night.

Owner Sue Chapman said just being nominated was a buzz.

"I'm ecstatic! Wonderful! It was a thrill just to be nominated but now as runner-up I am ecstatic!” Ms Chapman said.

A knee injury forced Sue to branch out on her own so she could work at her own pace in February last year.

So she took her 10 years of administration and bookkeeping experience and created Sue Chapman Bookkeeping.

Sue specialises in working with business owners but also has a number of clients for whom she prepares personal tax services.

"My bookkeeping business differs from others as I like to involve business owners and teach them how to use the accounting programs.

"I assist them to be more confident and to understand their business rather than rely on an accountant,” she said.