Gympie bids a fond farewell to Blockbuster

SO LONG: Julia Mason, one of the many devastated at Blockbuster's closing.

Gympie says goodbye to Blockbuster: It was a sad feeling yesterday as movie lovers queued up and said goodbye to the last video store in town.

WITH this week's shock announcement that Gympie's Blockbuster would be shutting it's doors permanently, movie-lovers have come out in force to show their support.

There are tens of thousands of films that need to be offloaded as the store enters it's final days, with the still-viable business falling prey to an ongoing dispute between it's owners.

The line of customers snaked through the aisles of DVDs, many barely holding onto the massive stacks of their favourite films.

"It's devastating, the last video store in town and it's gone,” Julia Mason says.

"I was just saying to my own mum on the way here when I have kids of my own, I won't be able to take them here - it was a big part of my childhood.”

It's a feeling shared by many of the customers in the store yesterday: a genuine sense it was more about a sense of community and an experience than the films themselves.

"We used to come here every week, and the staff would always know us by name and know what we'd like to watch,” fellow customer Judy Portas says.

"We're losing that now, the sense of community, the experience of coming along - it's a real shame and a loss for Gympie.”