Gympie baristas tell us what goes into a great cuppa

LOVING CUP: Sam Higgins at Emilia's cafe on Mary St puts together another customer order

WHAT exactly is the secret ingredient to a great cup of coffee?

Despite plenty of praise directed toward arty deconstruction, cold-pressing and even the shape of the cup the coffee is served, the baristas of Gympie have an easier approach.

"It's all about simplicity - no syrups or gimmicks or fads," says Steve Richards, owner of Epiphany Coffee on Lady Mary Terrace.

"By keeping things simple and straightforward, you're able to deliver a consistency in quality for your product."

Epiphany Coffee is just one of the many excellent cafes and coffee shops to be found in the Gympie region.

Their no-nonsense, back to basics approach has been the ethos of many businesses across town as well.

It has proven to be a popular decision among customers, many of whom aren't as invested in coffee culture.

"You'll often find there are two types of customers - those who are really invested into what goes into their mug and the others who are just looking for a nice cup of coffee," Mr Richards says.

"We often try to ask the die-hard fans how they think we're going with our product, and nine times out of ten they're really happy," he adds.

The simpler approach to their morning cuppa is winning a lot of fans, but many baristas around town were quick to point out the process isn't as easy as it may appear.

"A lot goes into the actual process of making the coffee," says Farmer and Sun's Jasmine Handley.

"You need to pay attention to the preparation - because at the end of the day the customer does notice."

A strong theme of customer engagement and satisfaction runs through all of the cafes in Gympie, proving it's not just about what goes into the cup.

"A lot of the enjoyment our customers get comes from the service we give," says Rebekah Hill at The Decks cafe on Mary St.

"If we remember their name and their order, there's a better chance they'll be coming back to ours next time."

Australia has become renowned in recent years for it's unusually strong coffee culture, often trumping Britain and the U.S.

As for the reason Aussie cafes seem to do it better than anybody else?

"We put a lot of time and effort into sourcing our ingredients, making sure they're fresh, organic and delicious," Mr Richards says.