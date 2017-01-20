Gympie attracts buyers looking for affordable seachange

Core Logic property statistics reveal the region's median house price dropped 3.4% to $269,000 in the September quarter.

GYMPIE is the region of choice for people looking for a seachange without the Sunshine Coast price-tags, real estate agent Nathan O'Neill says.

While Real Estate Institute of Queensland statistics reveal Gympie's median house price dropped 3.4% to $269,000 in the three months to September 31, Mr O'Neill reckons the summer is going to be a seller's market due to "tight stock levels".

The downturn over the past three months follows the region's annual median sale price increases of 2.3% to $269,000 and the five-yearly rise of 1.5% to $265,000.

Quarterly medians were not available for each suburb because of the low turnover of properties in the three months.

However, the year-on-year statistics reveal Chatsworth has the highest price with that suburb's median sitting on $370,000.

Southside recorded an annual median of $325,000, Tin Can Bay hit $312,500, Cooloola Cove's median was $292,500 and Curra's median was $262,500.

A total of 67 Gympie houses changed hands in the September quarter and nine units sold.

Gympie central had the most home sales with 36 properties going to new owners.

Mr O'Neill, from Harcourts Gympie, said the region's market was starting to look up.

"There's been a lot more activity in the Gympie market, there are positive signs," Mr O'Neill said.

"A lot of people are relocating to the region, we're getting a lot of coastal people who are investing in Gympie.

"I think the election result produced some confidence and certainty about the way things are moving forward.

"Our data for this financial year so far is up on last year at the same time."

Mr O'Neill said he expected the coming months to remain positive.

"In 2017 we see good opportunity, we feel that stock levels will be tight and this is good for sellers," he said.

"If that happens we'll continue to see property prices move north."

Mr O'Neill said rentals were going strong thanks to a 1% vacancy rate.

"Rentals are phenomenal at the moment," he said.

"Our property management team are getting significant price increases.

"I think it's the affordability of the region - a lot of people come and rent here before they decide to buy."

REIQ research analyst Karina Salas said the data showed regional Queensland was "a market running in low speed".

"The mining downturn impacted heavily most of regional Queensland so the downward trend in volumes and prices is not a surprise," Ms Salas said.

- ARM NEWSDESK

SUBURBS TO WATCH

CHATSWORTH

Size: About 31 sq km.

Predominant age group: 0-14 years.

Households: Primarily couples with children.

Likely mortgage repayments: $1800-$2400 a month.

Ownership: 82% of homes owner-occupied.

TIN CAN BAY

Size: About 132 sq km.

Predominant age group: 55-64 years.

Households: Primarily childless couples.

Likely mortgage repayments: $1800-$2400 a month.

Ownership: 59.6% of homes owner-occupied.

SOUTHSIDE

Size: About 19 sq km.

Predominant age group: 0-14 years.

Households: Primarily couples with children.

Likely mortgage repayments: $1800-$2400 a month.

Ownership: 67.6% of homes owner-occupied.

COOLOOLA COVE

Size: About 14 sq km.

Predominant age group: 55-64 years.

Households: Primarily childless couples.

Likely mortgage repayments: $1800-$2400 a month.

Ownership: 75.6% of homes owner-occupied.

CURRA

Size: About 101 sq km.

Predominant age group: 0-14 years.

Households: Primarily couples with children.

Likely mortgage repayments: $1400-$1800 a month.

Ownership: 80.7% of homes owner-occupied.

Source: CoreLogic RP Data