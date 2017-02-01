36°
Gympie aquatic centre - what's in it for kids?

Arthur Gorrie
| 1st Feb 2017 6:02 PM
Gympie Aquatic centre under construction.
Gympie Aquatic centre under construction. Renee Albrecht

GYMPIE'S youngest residents and their parents will have it made in the shade when they keep cool at the $22.5 million aquatic centre later this year.

CLICK HERE: What jobs are going at the centre

 

Gympie Aquatic centre under construction.
Gympie Aquatic centre under construction. Renee Albrecht

A rubber-floored play pool and kid-sized waterslide are among the big features for little people at the Gympie Aquatic Recreation Centre which is approaching completion at the Tozer Park Rd site.

 

Gympie Aquatic centre under construction.
Gympie Aquatic centre under construction. Renee Albrecht

As young children grow and get ready for swimming lessons, they will find they have been specially catered for in the 25m indoor heated pool, one side of which includes an in-pool seating area.

 

Gympie Aquatic centre under construction.
Gympie Aquatic centre under construction. Renee Albrecht

There are also extensive waterslide features which promise fun for everyone from older children through to teenagers and adults.

Competition swimmers, mostly young people well out of the play pool stage, are also important prospective customers for the council.

 

Gympie Aquatic centre under construction new Manager Courtney Murphy and Mayor Mick Curran.
Gympie Aquatic centre under construction new Manager Courtney Murphy and Mayor Mick Curran. Renee Albrecht

Both the 50m outdoor pool and the 25m indoor pool have been designed to allow access for all abilities with wheelchair ramps into the water.

Children, teenagers and parents seeking fitness, sport or fun are among those being catered for by the pool planners.

Gympie Times

Topics:  gympie aquatic and recreation centre gympie aquatic centre gympie regional council whatson

