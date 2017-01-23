Gympie activist declares justice system 'a mob of crooks'

Gary Tomlinson is facing court on trespass and assault charges.

A GYMPIE Aboriginal land rights activist has challenged the Constitutional authority of Gympie Magistrates Court and accused the Queensland justice system of being "a mob of crooks".

The activist, Wit-boooka, faces multiple trespass and assault charges under his registered name Gary Tomlinson.

Mr Tomlinson is due to appear in the District Court in Gympie, possibly at its February sittings, to face charges involving alleged assaults on Gympie region Mayor Mick Curran and CEO Bernard Smith.

Tomlinson, 50, of Southside, has been described as "the main offender" of three people accused of invading the council's Upper Mary St office on May 31 last year.

Magistrate M Baldwin adjourned two magistrates court charges to March 6, after the conclusion of the District Court sittings on Mary 3.

"So I don't get a say?" Tomlinson asked Mrs Baldwin after his legal representative sought permission to withdraw from the case.

Mrs Baldwin said the adjournment was an administrative matter only.

"I don't get a choice and nor do you," she said.

"I can't do anything until the District Court decides on the matter."

Tomlinson argued that the Australian Constitution required all crimes to be dealt with by a jury.

"Except this is not a Commonwealth matter," Mrs Baldwin responded.

"Take it up with the District Court. Judge Robertson will be very interested."

"A mob of crooks, that's what yas are," Tomlinson said as he left the courtroom.