Gym junkies don pink bow ties for Gympie Girls Night

Shelley Strachan | 26th Sep 2016 9:50 AM
GIRLS NIGHT IN: Organisers Rosa and Ian McLennan.
GIRLS NIGHT IN: Organisers Rosa and Ian McLennan. Renee Albrecht

FOUR men from a Gympie gym will be among those in pink next week in an effort to help beat women's cancers.

Ian and Rosa McLennan will host a Girls' Night In on Friday, October 7, from 7pm at The Decks On Mary in support of Cancer Council Queensland.

Four men wearing pink bow ties will act as servers, as the attending ladies enjoy delicious food and entertainment.

This October, thousands of Queenslanders will host a Girls' Night In, to give hope to the one in six women diagnosed with breast or gynaecological cancer in their lifetime.

In the Gympie and Sunshine Coast health region alone, more than 500 women will be diagnosed with breast or gynaecological cancer this year, and around 325 will die from these women's cancers.

The McLennans know too well the pain of a cancer diagnosis - Mr McLennan has fought lung cancer and his brother, father and grandfather all died from the disease - and are passionate about fundraising for a cure.

"We encourage local ladies to come along to our Girls' Night In to help raise awareness and encourage early detection of women's cancers," Mr McLennan said.

As people arrive at the event, they will be served with cheese, refreshments, and given a thank you bag.

During the night, there will be entertainment by D.J. REKS, nibbles and a dessert bar with tea and coffee.

Mr McLennan said local businesses had shown great support for the event.

"Their support has enabled us to have prizes for lucky door, lucky spot and best dressed lady in pink, as well as raffles," he said.

Tickets are $45 and need to be purchased before Tuesday, October 4, from The Decks On Mary.

As Cancer Council Queensland CancerFREE Challenge fundraisers, the McLennans have been involved in a variety of fundraising events this year - hosting their annual Biggest Morning Tea event and organising a Daffodil Day stall.

"We have raised around $7400 so far this year to help Cancer Council Queensland invest in research and provide support to patients," Mr McLennan said.

The highest CancerFREE Challenge fundraiser, to be announced at the end of 2016, will be awarded with a research grant named in their honour, or in memory of a friend or family member.

Cancer Council Queensland spokesperson Katie Clift said those Queenslanders who hosted a Girls' Night In made a big difference in the fight against cancer.

"Women have never needed an excuse to get together, but if ever there was one - Girls' Night In is it!" Ms Clift said.

"Girls' Night In events can be as big or small as you would like - simply spend a night in with your girlfriends and donate what you would have spent on a night out to Cancer Council Queensland.

"Whether you host a pyjama party, pot luck dinner, movie night, clothes swap or a pamper party - your support will make a tangible difference to those affected by women's cancers."

Around 3000 Queensland women are diagnosed with breast cancer annually, and about 1000 are diagnosed with an ovarian, cervical, vaginal, vulva or uterine cancer.

"Girls' Night In is also an opportunity for women to get together and talk about their health," Ms Clift said.

"From sharing healthy recipes to fitness tips, checking up on cancer screening and sharing personal stories - we want women to connect over their health and wellbeing."

Cancer Council Girls' Night In aims to raise $1.4 million through 3000 hosts in Queensland in 2016.

All funds raised will be invested in vital cancer research, patient support services and prevention programs for women affected by breast and gynaecological cancers.

For more information, visit girlsnightin.com.au or call 1300 65 65 85.

More information about Cancer Council Queensland is available at cancerqld.org.au or Cancer Council's 13 11 20.

　

Gympie Times

Topics:  cancer coucil, entertainment, girls night in, whatson

