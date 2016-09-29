Gunalda service hub could create up to 50 new jobs

The new United service centre being built just south of Gunalda.

New Gunalda service centre: A new service centre is being opened at Gunalda by United, bringing a potential boost to employment in the area moving forward.

GUNALDA is poised for a huge employment boost, with construction of a $10m United service centre just south of the town on the Bruce Hwy well underway.

The site, which one on site worker said represented an investment of more than $10m in the region, will be home to a 350 seat food court, playground and truckers' lounge. It is expected to create between 30 and 50 new jobs for the region.

The centre is the first of several United plans to build in regional Australia, and United marketing manager Andrew English said Gunalda was an obvious choice due to its huge growth potential.

"We believe the whole area has been lacking in terms of having a full service centre,” he said.

"It's an important region. We think that the interstate and intrastate visitor markets are really important, so we think tourism is going to become a more significant destination.”

Mr English said the idea was to create something which was more than just somewhere to fill up the car.

"It's like a traditional roadhouse,” he said.

"You could actually go there as a destination, rather than just something that you happen to be driving through.

"We're trying to bring back a bit of that as well.

"We want people to be able to go and get good food at a good price, and a whole lot of other good well-priced conveniences as well.”

The site is intended to open in mid-November once access from the Bruce Hwy has been upgraded, and Mr English said he hoped to have all parts of it running by the new year.

"From launch, it will only be still a portion of the completed site,” he said.

"We actually have vacancy there for three tenants to come in as well.”

Just who those tenants will be is still unknown.

"It will create a lot of employment,” Mr English said.

As a 100% Australian owned company, Mr English said he hoped United's presence in the region would also put downward pressure on petrol prices here.