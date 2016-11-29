Gumnuts Guides get into the spirit of Christmas

PAGES OF CHEER: Gympie Gumnut Guides donating books to the Salvation Army Christmas Cheer Book Appear (standing from left) Mia Noon, Molly Brook, Angela Jones, River Foster, Sofia Mirto, (seated from from left) Teisha Mooney, Tamara Jaenke, Zyra Butler, Ella Young, Asha Murdoch (obscured) and Teagan Noon.

GYMPIE Gumnut Guides recently enjoyed an afternoon of Christmas crafts at the Gympie library with librarian Jane Noon.

The Guides made Christmas wreaths that embraced their love of recycling and using natural objects.

Leaves, buttons, gold paint and ribbon saw each girl get creative as they approach the festive season.

Gympie Gumnut Guides have enjoyed several afternoons at the library during the year using the library's computers, giant games, taking a tour and learning with science experiments and crafting.

Always incredibly welcoming and supportive, library staff also hosted a display marking Gympie Guides recent 90th anniversary.

River Foster with her Christmas craft at Gympie Library.

To repay their generosity and as part of their community service program, Gympie Gumnut Guides once again donated books to the Salvation Army Christmas Cheer Book Appeal.

Each year, Gympie Regional Libraries host the appeal and, this year, Gumnuts donated 15 books to families who may not otherwise be able to provide their children with a such a gift. You can get involved and brighten a local child's Christmas by donating the gift of a new book to the Salvation Army's Christmas Cheer Appeal at any branch of Gympie Regional Libraries before December 5.

Gumnut Guide Teagan Noon at the Gympie Library.

For more information on Gympie Guides phone 0413 674 457 or email brownies101@bigpond.com. Follow Gympie Girl Guides activities, fun and adventures at https://www.facebook.com/gympieguides/