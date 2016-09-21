23°
Guiding gala day in Gympie

Donna Jones | 21st Sep 2016 12:00 PM
BIRTHDAY WISHES: Gympie Girl Guides leader Leonora Cox with the 90th birthday cake.
BIRTHDAY WISHES: Gympie Girl Guides leader Leonora Cox with the 90th birthday cake.

GYMPIE Girl Guides celebrated 90 years of Guiding achievements across the Gympie district last Saturday at the Jacana Hut.

The group welcomed past and present members, leaders, Trefoil, support group, families and the Federal Member of Parliament for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien.

Following a traditional horseshoe formation including the four district units Gympie Gumnuts, Aurora, Liahona, Ohana and the Trefoil Guild the girls - young and older - enjoyed a range of crafts and activities.

The most recent recipients of the Junior BP (Baden Powell), BP and Queens Guide awards then unveiled the new honour boards, and Mr O'Brien cut the 90th birthday cake with District Manager Heather Brown. A morning tea feast wrapped up the celebrations.

Organisers said it was a hugely successful event.

"The girls all had a great morning, learning about some of the history of the last 90 years of Guiding,” a spokeswoman said.

Topics:  guides, guiding, gympie district girl guides, trefoil guild

