Growth has its costs at Meridian Tce

POPULATION growth is not all good, especially if you had been taking that vacant bushland nearby for granted.

This appears to have been the reality discovered by some of the five neighbours who made submissions to Gympie Regional Council, opposing a planned 15-dwelling unit development in Meridian Tce, near Old Maryborough Rd.

Council staff said some people who had moved to a quiet cul de sac now found themselves near a significant but appropriate development, with seven duplexes and one dwelling house over part of an 8239sqm residential property.

"Concerns from submitters had mostly been able to be accommodated and the proposal was consistent with the Wide Bay Burnett Regional Plan,” staff reported.

Planning and development portfolio councillor Mark McDonald said "it looks like a pretty good project”.

Cr Mal Gear said he had met with some neighbours.

Cr Hilary Smerdon was concern about topography and drainage and they, with Cr Glen Hartwig, voted against the approval, which was supported by all others.