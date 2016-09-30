Grevillea Gardens to lose $1.6m under proposed cuts

GREVILLEA Gardens Aged Care residents could be faced with new hardships and little help if proposed Federal Government funding are passed.

According to UnitingCare Queensland Group executive integrated services Cathy Thomas, the proposed cuts would have a devastating impact on the facility.

"The Federal Government's proposed funding cuts means Blue Care's Grevillea Gardens Aged Care facility will lose approximately $1.6 million in funding over the next five years,” Ms Thomas said.

The facility is able to support up to 61 residents at any given time, and Ms Thomas said the cuts would severely restrict the quality of care available to those they are assisting.

"These proposed funding cuts will have an impact on critical health needs such as wound and skin care, mobility needs, arthritis treatment and end of life care and will leave the Aged Care Sector limited in their capacity to engage the allied health professionals and staff required to meet the needs of residents.”

A not-for-profit organisation, Blue Care operates 49 aged care facilities across Queensland and New South Wales and forecasts predict, if passed, the funding cuts will result in a loss of $100m over five years.

UnitingCare said the cuts would amount to a loss of up to $18,000 per year for older people who have complex health needs.