Green thumbs could win a trip

GETTING into the garden has never been more fun, or on-trend than it is today.

So we've pulled together the top five hottest gardening trends for this season.

Neon shades: Big, bright, bold - this season is all about making a statement. Get creative with flowering plants that add bursts of colour to your garden.

Bring the outdoors in: Whether it's a vertical garden or random pot plant in the corner of the room, greenery inside is all the rage. Ensure to pick plants that can survive inside.

Potted plants for gift-giving: As the hipsters of the world continue to drive the sustainability bus, more of us are looking at natural beauty over materialistic products when it comes to gifts.

Edibles: As we become more health conscious and aware of what we are fuelling our bodies with, home-grown produce continues to grow in popularity.

Multi-coloured: Choose flowers of all shades of colour and those with multiple tones within the one plant.

