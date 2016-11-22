Greater choice at The Royal in Gympie

LUNCH TIME: Brooke Mercer gets stuck into one of the fresh fish dishes at The Royal. RIGHT: Flaky barramundi with garlic mash and fresh salad.

"WE'RE trying to get away from Rascals,” Linc Phelps co-manager of The Royal Hotel said to The Gympie Times last week.

Don't worry, the popular restaurant isn't actually going anywhere.

The "move” is away from the name because Mr Phelps said he wanted people to associate the food with The Royal Hotel and not get confused between the two names.

The restaurant part of the hotel is as far away from "pub food” as you can get.

"We get good reviews on Facebook for our vegan meals,” Mr Phelps said.

A vegan lasagne, made with lentils and roasted vegetables, in particular has customers talking.

However, The Royal caters to all tastes.

"We've got gluten-free options too, but we also do a 350g rib fillet with sauteed mushrooms and a red wine jus,” he said.

And The Royal is also obviously keen to offer coffee too.

"We are a restaurant, but we offer cafe-style food too,” Mr Phelps said.

The Royal is now open from 9.30am to 9.30pm for a coffee and recommends Diabella as its favourite blend.

The " ethically responsible” brew is made from green beans from around the world, blended and roasted in Brisbane.

Employee Mackenzi Finger said: "It's really nice.

"It's smooth and creamy and definitely not bitter,” Ms Finger said.

Coffees are on special for $3 from 9.30am to 10.30am.