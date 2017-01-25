35°
Grand way to celebrate Goomeri's historic watering hole

25th Jan 2017 3:13 PM
TOWN HUB: Goomeri's Grand Hotel will take its place in the Historic Pubs of Queensland calendar.
GOOMERI'S historic Grand Hotel features prominently in a 2017 calendar that has been distributed to more than 2000 people across Queensland.

Queensland LNP Senator James McGrath created the Historic Pubs of Queensland calendar to celebrate the central and historic place the local pub holds in many communities.

"Not everyone drinks, but everyone knows their local pub,” Senator McGrath said.

"These old pubs are often anchors for local communities among the flotsam and jetsam of a frantic, frazzled modern life - holding firm to the traditions of serving drink, food and often cheap accommodation.”

Senator McGrath said many of Queensland's historic pubs were over 100 years old and had been a central to local communities during some of Australia's most difficult times, as well our most celebrated times.

"If only the walls could talk - there would be so many amazing tales to tell. The local pub has been central during World Wars, the Great Depression, boom times and bust, during sporting triumphs and more.

"It is a place that brings people together, during good times and bad.”

Senator McGrath said the classic Art Deco Hotel was built in 1943 after the original building was taken by fire in 1939.

"Goomeri is a great little town in the South Burnett region of Queensland, and this pub is central to community life. Watch out for rolling pumpkins on 28 May - the Goomeri Pumpkin Festival is a sight to behold,” he said. "The local pub is a refuge for tall-tales, in this digital world, we need these sentinels now more than ever.”

To see a copy of Senator McGrath's 2017 Historic Pubs of Queensland calendar you can visit the website at: http://www.jamesmcgrath.com.au/2017_calendar.

Topics:  calendar goomeri grand hotel historic pubs of queensland

