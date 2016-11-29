32°
News

Graduate success for 18 trainees at Nolan Meats

29th Nov 2016 2:53 PM
FROM LEFT: Graduates Ryan Turrisi, Andrew Atherton, Kel Lavars, Dylan Berriman, Jethro Allen, Bailey Berriman, Cameron Gilchrist, James Brown-Parker, Rachel Walsh, Brandt Lindemann, Linham Mawhinney, Luke Devey, Mitchell Browne, Quinnton Russell, Jayden Hatchman, Joshua Kelly with team leader Steele Porter.
FROM LEFT: Graduates Ryan Turrisi, Andrew Atherton, Kel Lavars, Dylan Berriman, Jethro Allen, Bailey Berriman, Cameron Gilchrist, James Brown-Parker, Rachel Walsh, Brandt Lindemann, Linham Mawhinney, Luke Devey, Mitchell Browne, Quinnton Russell, Jayden Hatchman, Joshua Kelly with team leader Steele Porter.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THERE is so much talk these days about lack of employment opportunities for our region's young people. What about the young people that don't just talk about it, but get out there and do it?

Eighteen vibrant and talented students from Gympie State High School and James Nash State High School have done just that. They have planned ahead, completed their senior certificates, taken just one week's holiday then charged straight into full-time, permanent employment.

Actually, they had a head start on most as they have been undertaking part-time continuous employment with Nolan Meats during their schooling, some for more than two years.

The future for these students has been paved by commencing employment early to develop many much needed skills to start their working life.

Australia day stamp
Australia day stamp roxanabalint

Their Nolan Meats team leader, Steele Porter says:

"Employers expect students just to launch into their jobs, but it is not that easy. Most times you have to teach young people how to work. It doesn't come naturally for some. I know I have been through that period myself.”

These students were provided a scheduled work week which enabled them to successfully balance schooling and work commitments, with flexibility offered in order to not jeopardise grades. Most worked a single four-hour shift twice a week.

Occasionally they would get a third shift, but could never work more than 12 hours in any one week.

"It provided a nice balance; education, experience and a bit of cash,” said student Cameron Gilchrist.

The students experienced the wide range of benefits from working in a stable and productive workplace like Nolan Meats.

Among the skills they have developed are time-management skills, understanding of a work ethic, overcoming shyness in dealing with adults, gaining confidence, taking on responsibilities, learning to work as part of a collaborative team and of course the remuneration, a great motivator and opportunity for learning to manage money; how to save, budget and spend.

None were left wondering how they would fund their Schoolies Week.

Nolan Meats is the Gympie region's largest private employer and has a long history of training meat industry professionals. The students were introduced to the various school based traineeships and apprenticeships.

In most cases working also improved their grades at school. Work integrated learning occurs as they are exposed to real-life experiences while studying at school and applying subject such as Maths and English in their employment.

The disappointing part for me is that now l have to place these guys into other teams around the company and they are such a great group,” Mr Porter said.

"I start all over again recruiting and training a fresh group of Year 10 and 11 students. I am so proud of the Class of 2016.

"Congratulations 2016 high school graduates, on completing your schooling and especially for gaining your first full-time employment. You are well equipped to face whatever your future may hold.”

For more information about employment and career opportunities at Nolan Meats contact Leanne Hardwick peopleteam@nolan.com.au

Gympie Times

Topics:  business jobs in gympie nolan meats your story

How to survive a bushfire in your car

IT SOUNDS like a nightmare, but it can happen.

Eight reasons to join the RFS

SPREAD across 93% of Queensland, the Rural Fire Service has about 36,000 volunteers. And you could be one of them.

What if my insurer gives me grief?

CLAIMING your insurance cover after a natural disaster can go one of two ways. It can be a breeze, or like pulling teeth.

Public transport quality in question amid bus stop work

Public transport quality in question amid bus stop work

UPGRADES to the Monkland St bus stop are well underway, but questions are being raised by some residents about the quality of public transport in Gympie overall

Rare, cute & nasty: stunning stinger turns up at Rainbow

RARE FIND: Codi Ringland snapped this picture of a 'blue dragon' at Rainbow Beach on Monday.

The stunning 'Blue Dragon' makes an appearance at Rainbow Beach

Graduate success for 18 trainees at Nolan Meats

FROM LEFT: Graduates Ryan Turrisi, Andrew Atherton, Kel Lavars, Dylan Berriman, Jethro Allen, Bailey Berriman, Cameron Gilchrist, James Brown-Parker, Rachel Walsh, Brandt Lindemann, Linham Mawhinney, Luke Devey, Mitchell Browne, Quinnton Russell, Jayden Hatchman, Joshua Kelly with team leader Steele Porter.

High school students and Gympie business both win

Don't forget your dog during extreme weather

Extreme weather can cause significant anxiety for dogs.

Storms are a safety risk for dogs - here's how to settle them

Local Partners

Mary Valley strengthens ties with Sunshine Coast

HIGH praise from Visit Sunshine Coast CEO Simon Latchford has been given to Mary Valley Country marketing for the way it has been showcasing the Valley.

Meet these potential pets

These two Gympie orphans need a new home. Can you help?

What's on around Gympie today and tomorrow

NOW HEAR THIS: What's on around Gympie region this week.

Community diary for November 29 and 30

VIEW GALLERY: Blood and sweat to drip on the canvas at Cats Oval

Wrestling, Jeremy Smacks holding Commando Ben Ayres.

Pro wrestling is making its Gympie debut with a view to make it a main stay

6 things to do in Gympie this weekend

No Caption

Duck races, horse races, wrestling, fireworks and rock & roll

Dannii Minogue 'best mentor' Kylie

Dannii Minogue 'best mentor' Kylie

DANNII Minogue is grateful for sister Kylie Minogue being a "guiding light" in her life and says she has been the "best mentor.

John Travolta advised by Tom Hanks to accept role

Some very big names swayed Travolta on Simpson show

Michael Fassbender makes bedroom noises while working out

Michael Fassbender is "very vocal" when he works out

Iggy Azalea slammed by Guy Sebastian

GUY Sebastian has branded Iggy Azalea "a weirdo"

Drake a no-show for $330k show in Abu Dhabi

Drake did not perform at a gig he was paid $335,000 for

Iggy sends birthday props to her plastic surgeon

Iggy Azalea paid tribute to her plastic surgeon on his birthday

Rocco Ritchie: I'm so glad I don't live with Madonna

Rocco Ritchie has said he is so glad he no longer lives with Madonna

SUBURBAN SPLENDOUR

22 Willow Grove Road, Southside 4570

House 4 2 2 $400,000

This spacious 4 bedroom home on 1001 m2 is in a great location. The open plan lounge/kitchen/dining area opens onto the outdoor entertainment area. Separate...

UREGNT Sale.... Below Replacement

13 Elanda court, Tin Can Bay 4580

House 4 3 4 $450,000+ URGENT...

This excellent property is on the market to sell and sell quickly. So if you are a serious buyer and ready to buy NOW... this is your opportunity to snap up an...

WHY RENT WHEN YOU CAN BUILD RIGHT NOW!!

Lot 38 Azure Avenue, Banks Pocket 4570

Residential Land If you're looking for an extra-large vacant block, surrounded by prestige homes ... OFFERS OVER...

If you're looking for an extra-large vacant block, surrounded by prestige homes and located only a stone's throw from all that Gympie has to offer - then this is...

IMMACULATE FAMILY HOME!!

1 Bracefell St, Southside 4570

House 4 2 4 $439,000

Don't look past this wonderful family home if you're looking for the best in comfortable and stylish living in a great location. Positioned in the popular Willow...

THIS SUPERB HORSE AND CATTLE PROPERTY IS THE JEWEL OF MARY VALLEY!

111 Bergins Pocket Road, Kandanga 4570

House 4 2 6 AUCTION 17th...

Offering 32.47 Hectares in the prime Mary Valley. Water is in abundance with a water allocation of 20 mega litres as well as a dam, which all contribute to the...

COUNTRY LIVING IN TOWN!!

4 Opal St, Southside 4570

House 2 1 1 $239,000

This home offers the best of all worlds acreage living just minutes to all conveniences. This neatly presented 2 bedroom home provides ease of low maintenance...

A RARE FIND !!

42 Yingani Road, Brooloo 4570

Residential Land 5 plus acres of natural beauty, with excellent soil, seasonal creek, spring ... $229,000

5 plus acres of natural beauty, with excellent soil, seasonal creek, spring fed pond in much sought after Mary Valley - 11 km from Imbil. * Ideal weekend retreat...

HIGHLY PRODUCTIVE MARY RIVER RURAL PROPERTY, SUNSHINE COAST!

49 Mullaly Rd, Kybong 4570

House 4 2 4 $1,895,000

This irrigated, highly improved river front property offers the buyer a depth of opportunities. This property has genuine carrying capacity of 150 dry cattle, 28...

PERFECTLY POSITIONED!

53 Ridgeview Drive, Gympie 4570

House 4 2 2 $349,000

This perfectly positioned property situated on an elevated 749m2 corner block boasts an inviting and stylish home. Featuring 4 bedrooms, main with walk through...

Build In Paradise

8 Ilmenite Avenue, Rainbow Beach 4581

Residential Land 0 0 $450,000

Situated on a quiet street in the highly sought after precinct close to the beach, 8 Ilmenite Avenue is a beautiful blank canvas. Less than 300 metres to the...

How your home can earn you big $$$$ this Christmas

This luxury Twin Waters home rents out over Christmas for more than $6000 a week.

Home owners earning thousands renting out their homes this Christmas

2000 jobs at multi-million dollar Ipswich project

INSIDE: Artist's impressions of the interior of the new Eastern Heights aged care precinct.

Sub-contractors needed to build $15m aged care facility

Iconic beach shack rises from the ashes

Inspired by the Dailys stories on the need for beach shacks, popular Coolum restaurant MyPlace has transformed its inside into a beach shack.

And the iconic 'guitar house' saved for now

40,000 Queenslanders to receive rent discount

Housing generic.

40,000 tenants across Queensland will have their rent cut

Local builder in on ground floor for $3b housing development

Launch of Harmony Estate at Palmview. Artist impression of the development.

Tradies looking at a decade of job security and growth on Coast

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!