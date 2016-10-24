Graduate choices revealed, but youth unemployment still rife

THE majority of Year 12 graduates in the Wide Bay region enter further education or paid employment on finishing school, a new study has found.

Statistics from the Queensland Government's Next Step 2016 report found more than 80% of graduates in the region were either studying or in paid employment.

Employment-based training accounted for 8.2% of those surveyed.

Further study was the most common destination, with 47.6% of those surveyed continuing with education or training after leaving school.

Of the 52.4% remaining, 34.3% were employed, 15.5% seeking work and 2.6% not in the labour force.

Hervey Bay employment consultant Michelle Cornish said the results indicated a growing amount of opportunities for young people in the region.

"Employment service providers are realising that they need to fill the gap between formal education and the workplace," Ms Cornish said.

"We've all got different demographics, but there are bright opportunities for young people in the region."

The Wide Bay youth unemployment rate remained at 22% as of August 2016.

That figure has not changed since August last year, while Sunshine Coast youth unemployment dropped from 11.4 in August 2015 to 9.7 in August 2016.

The Wide Bay region has the third-highest rates for both youth unemployment and all unemployment (9.9% in August), only trailing behind Townsville and Outback Queensland for both.