Gracie please come home

Donna Jones | 28th Dec 2016 5:00 PM
MISSING: Robyn Talbot is distraught at the loss of her beloved cockatiel, Gracie and doesn't know how to break the news to her grand-daughter.
MISSING: Robyn Talbot is distraught at the loss of her beloved cockatiel, Gracie and doesn't know how to break the news to her grand-daughter.

THERE'S nothing like the feeling of losing a family member at Christmas.

For Robyn Talbot, it feels like she just lost two.

On the Monday before Christmas, she had to make the heart-wrenching decision to have her faithful dog, Ellie put down.

Then on Christmas morning, Gracie, her five-year-old cockatiel slipped out of her cage at Tamaree and is now missing.

Mrs Talbot is distraught.

With her husband wheelchair bound, Mrs Talbot says she doesn't get out all that much anymore, so her animals are members of her family.

Along with Gracie and Ellie, Mrs Talbot has Jessie, a male grey cockatiel who spends all day out on the veranda calling for Gracie, who is a hand-reared cinnamon cockatiel almost entirely yellow in colour, to come home.

Mrs Talbot is hoping someone nearby has found her.

She has been putting off telling her daughter and nine-year-old granddaughter the sad news.

"I don't know how to tell Talitha, or my daughter, Vanessa,” she said.

She said Talitha, who was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes when she was four, is particularly fond of the animals and would often skype with her with Gracie and Jessie sitting on her shoulder.

"She was born to love animals. This would just be soul-destroying for her,” she said.

Gracie had a major medical scare two years ago when she prolapsed.

"I had to race her down to a vet in Kawana, and she then booked me in with a vet that specialises in birds in Chermside,” she said.

After surgery to save her life, Gracie underwent a hysterectomy and requires regular veterinarian checks every 12 months.

If you, or someone you know has rescued Gracie, contact us here at The Gympie Times and we will put you in touch with the Talbots.

Gympie Times

Topics:  cockatiel gympie lost pet

Fancy living close to the beach?

