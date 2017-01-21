Got some spare time? Gympie High calls for volunteers

DO YOU have some spare time?

Gympie State High School's Volunteer Support Program has had fantastic results for students and volunteers since 2011.

As students return to school for 2017, current volunteers will continue in their various roles and more volunteers are encouraged to join the team.

A GSHS spokeswoman said volunteers worked with individuals and student pairs on reading comprehension and basic literacy and numeracy skills.

"They also assist in classrooms and help with resource preparation,” she said.

"Volunteers have assisted many students to improve their literacy and numeracy skills and gain confidence in their abilities.

"The program has allowed community members to share their knowledge, skills and experience and connect with the youth of today.”

If you have a spare hour or two each week, an interest in adolescents and are eligible for a volunteer bluecard for working with children, you can register your interest in volunteering at Gympie State High School by emailing Jenny Kachel at jkach3@eq.edu.au or phone 5489 8369.