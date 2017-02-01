Good news on quad bikes, not so good for bullies

ANYTHING that saves lives and improves the health and safety of farming families in Queensland is a good thing, so I join Gympie crash investigator Andrew Holding in welcoming the new quad bike laws effective as of today.

The laws prohibit anyone under the age of eight, and anyone who cannot reach the pedals and handlebars, from getting on a quad bike.

Having grown up on a farm where quads and motorbikes were used every day by everyone, usually sans helmet, shoes and hat, I know how easy it is to be reckless when there's a job that needs doing. Those days are just about over, of course.

There may be plenty of reasons to hate being "over-governed”, but bringing in rules that save lives on farms is not one of them. Similarly, there may be plenty of reasons to despair for our future and yearn for the past, but not everything about the past was worth preserving.

Discrimination is something most of us are happy is no longer openly practised or tolerated in Australia, though it still goes on.

Mary St hotelier Stacey Lowe this week made a stand against discrimination at The Royal Hotel, using Facebook to tell "bullies, racists, sexists and homophobes” they are not welcome. It was an excellent "speech”, and it went viral.