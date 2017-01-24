Good news: no humidity, bad news: it's still gonna stink

The mercury will rise in Gympie again this week.

THE two-days-worth of what felt like winter compared to last week will disappear with temperatures ready to rise again in the Gympie region.

A hot and sunny week is on the cards, starting with a high of 34 degrees today - and as five degrees hotter than yesterday's top temperature - it won't go unnoticed.

Winds turning to the north are expected to bring seven days of temperatures with a maximum ranging from 31 - 35 degrees, Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Chris Joseph told The Gympie Times.

HOT, HOT, HOT: Gympie's seven day forecast, courtesy of Weatherzone. Contributed

This puts the temperatures four to five degrees above average, he said.

But before flashbacks of last week's horrid heat have you planning a getaway, the redeeming factor this week is the low humidity.

"We won't see that level of sustained humidity that we saw last week, where we had almost two weeks of it,” Mr Joseph said.

So don't sweat it? Well the answer is it is will still be hot.

And with only a week of January this year that has had peak temperatures fall below the average of 31.2 degrees, it could help the start of 2017 be a real record breaker.

There is the chance of storms form Thursday onwards.