How the October delays on the Bruce will impact you.

GYMPIE travellers heading north face short-term delays for long-term gains, with a series of safety improvements to the Bruce Hwy expected to impact travel times this month.

Drivers can expect delays of up to an hour when travelling between Curra and just north of Gin Gin.

Areas included in the upgrades are south of Gunalda, Glenwood, Tinana, Aldershot, south of Torbanlea, and three areas between Howard and Apple Tree Creek (see graphic).

The Torbanlea, Apple Tree Creek and Aldershot works are expected to be finished by mid-October.

The roadworks just south of Gunalda are part of an overall upgrade to coincide with the construction of the new $10 million United service hub due to open in late November.

At Glenwood, road widening is being undertaken to improve safety for traffic travelling in opposite directions, and is part of $9 million worth of state and federal funding.

The works at Tinana are part of a planned $38 million upgrade to the interchange which is forecast to be finished in the middle of next year.

As with other sites, a wider centre line will be installed in that area, as well as the removal of the Gympie Rd southbound off-ramp, to be replaced with one connecting to Iindah Rd.

The existing Three Mile Rd intersection will be relocated to accommodate a new northbound off-ramp, which will streamline traffic divergence with the help of a newly constructed overpass.

Other improvements being made to the Bruce Hwy to the north of Gympie include the protection or removal of roadside hazards, upgrades to existing overtaking lanes, intersection changes and improvements, and the installation of audio tactile markings to centre and edge lines.

These sites are part of an effort to improve safety and increase traffic efficiency for drivers travelling along the 180km stretch of highway.