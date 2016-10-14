22°
News

Good food, ghost stories, and a slice of local Gympie history

Jacob Carson | 14th Oct 2016 5:09 PM
STILL STANDING: Kim Smith has looked after the old Queenslander for 20 years.
STILL STANDING: Kim Smith has looked after the old Queenslander for 20 years. Jacob Carson

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

CATCHING the eye in the middle of town with its beautiful, classic Queensland style, the Kingston House is still managing to make an impression after 115 years.

Surrounded by its lush garden on Channon St, the love and dedication shown to the house by its various owners throughout the years is clear.

"The main area of the house hasn't changed much throughout it's history,” says Kim Jones, the current owner of the property and the restaurant now occupying the house.

"In a lot of ways, I think our customers and the people who visit appreciate that more than adding new things.”

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Ms Jones is celebrating the 20th anniversary of Kingston House Impressions next weekend with a masquerade party, complete with drinks and live music.

Since it's opening in 1996, the restaurant has grown into a favourite amongst locals and visitors to Gympie, offering patrons a chance to dine in a piece of the town's history.

"It certainly hasn't felt like I've been here for 20 years,” she says.

"Things move quickly when you're working at a restaurant.”

Originally constructed in 1901, Kingston House was first the home of mine manager David Menzies, who built the Queenslander with his wife Mary.

The land surrounding Channon St itself originally belonged to Mary's former husband, John George Henry.

Mr Henry, who had been granted the land in the 1870s, died young - leaving control of the land to his wife.

Mary Menzies lived in the home until her own death in 1928, whereupon it passed to her daughter Clara before receiving new life under the care of Doctors Cunningham and Stanley.

It's here, during Kingston House's tenure as a private surgery and maternity hospital, that it earned its reputation as a local haunt - literally.

Dr Stanley, who had finished his work for the day, was due to attend a social function at the nearby golf club.

He never made it, discovered dead by Dr Cunningham's wife from an apparent (and suspicious) insulin overdose.

Dr Cunningham soon left the house for Tasmania, leaving his wife as well not long after.

Visitors to the home have often reported spooky sights and sounds through the night.

For example, the piano sitting in what used to be the operating theatre is said to play itself, equipment turns itself on and off and most notably - there's the occasional visit from an apparition.

Ms Jones and her staff are well aware of the strange goings-on at Kingston House, but treat them with good humour.

"The first experience I really had came within the first year after I bought the building,” she says.

"I saw glimpses of a shadow flickering where the bar sits.”

Since then, Ms Jones, her staff and several guests have allegedly run into or felt the presence of this shadowy figure, who they claim is a perpetually restless Dr Stanley.

"He's a friendly ghost, she adds, "we don't feel threatened.”

Supernatural encounters aside, there's still plenty to attract visitors to the home.

An expansive and well furnished veranda runs along the perimeter, with the garden offering protection against the harsh Queensland sun.

"It's easily the most popular area in the entire restaurant for our customers,” Ms Jones says.

"They love the chance to just sit here and enjoy the atmosphere.”

Inside, the expansive windows allow natural light to fill the main dining room and lounge area.

The large space inside the house has also been used well, to prevent diners from feeling too claustrophobic.

By keeping things simple, Kim added, the classic style of the home shines through.

"The lounge area is personally my favourite in the entire home,” she says.

"The goal was to create an inviting space for people to come, eat and enjoy themselves.”

Gympie Times

Topics:  kingston house local history

BREAKING: Family's relief as Bianca Gawne found safe

BREAKING: Family's relief as Bianca Gawne found safe

UPDATE: POLICE have confirmed missing Gympie woman Bianca Gawne has been found and is speaking "face to face" with police.

New shelter: the bus stops here

The design for the new bus shelter on Monkland St.

THE cinema bus stop in Monkland St is getting a major facelift.

Art is sexier than chocolate - or is it?

GREAT DEBATE: There are lots of events happening in Gympie for Rush, including the Great Art Debate at the gallery on Wednesday night.

Great Art Debate a delectable way to spend the evening

New award a 'spectacular' memorial to Ron Lawrence

WORK OF ART: Local craftswoman Deirdre Casparian will share her story quilt at this year's Gympie Rotary Quilt & Craft Spectacular.

Gympie Rotary adds new category to quilt and craft spectacular

Local Partners

Valley conservationist wins national Landcare award

MARY Valley cropper, conservationist and Mary River Catchment co-ordinating committee officer, Steve Burgess has won a major national Landcare award.

Riders saddle up to raise funds for Angel Flight

RIDE ON: Ben Chubb prepares to take to the trails.

Riders from across the country in annual charity event

Blaze trails with garage sales next weekend

Plenty of stuff will be on offer at the sale trail.

Get ready to grab a bargain next weekend.

Art is sexier than chocolate - or is it?

GREAT DEBATE: There are lots of events happening in Gympie for Rush, including the Great Art Debate at the gallery on Wednesday night.

Great Art Debate a delectable way to spend the evening

New award a 'spectacular' memorial to Ron Lawrence

WORK OF ART: Local craftswoman Deirdre Casparian will share her story quilt at this year's Gympie Rotary Quilt & Craft Spectacular.

Gympie Rotary adds new category to quilt and craft spectacular

Ward Thomas turning Cartwheels

Ward Thomas turning Cartwheels

Ward Thomas have released their new CD Cartwheels, ahead of thier appearance at CMC Rocks 2017.

CMC Rocks: Tickets gone in just 360 seconds

HOT WEEKEND: CMC Rocks 2016 completely packed out Ipswich's Willowbank Raceway. Next year's concert is heading in the same direction.

Pre-sales sell-out ensures 2017 event will be a smash hit

Prostitute reveals all on Lamar Odom's infamous visit

"No sex occurred while Lamar was at the Love Ranch"

Star Wars' Rogue One: A rebellion built on hope

Latest Star Wars film is coming in December.

ITS opening frames will give Star Wars fans the chills.

Go island hopping with Doc Martin star Martin Clunes

Martin Clunes in a scene from the TV series Martin Clunes: Islands of Australia.

BRITISH actor discover some of Australia’s tangible history.

Wonder Woman named UN girls' empowerment ambassador

Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman

Wonder Woman has been named a UN ambassador

David Arquette's wife pregnant with second child

David Arquette and his wife Christina

David Arquette's wife is pregnant

VACANT LAND - (Lot 5) 14 ROSE ROAD, SOUTHSIDE

14 Rose Road, Southside 4570

Residential Land Situated on the Southside and within walking distance to the Showgrounds and ... $125,000

Situated on the Southside and within walking distance to the Showgrounds and Southside Shopping Centre is this 798m2 block of land. This new development is just...

VACANT LAND - (Lot 6) 12 ROSE ROAD, SOUTHSIDE

12 Rose Road, Southside 4570

Residential Land Situated on the Southside and within walking distance to the Showgrounds and ... $125,000

Situated on the Southside and within walking distance to the Showgrounds and Southside Shopping Centre is this 798m2 block of land. This new development is just...

VACANT LAND - (Lot 4) 37 WATSON ROAD, SOUTHSIDE

37 Watson Road, Southside 4570

Residential Land Situated on the Southside and within walking distance to the Showgrounds and ... $120,000

Situated on the Southside and within walking distance to the Showgrounds and Southside Shopping Centre is this 1715m2 block of land. This new development is just...

VACANT LAND - (Lot 9) 6 ROSE ROAD, SOUTHSIDE

6 Rose Road, Southside 4570

Residential Land Situated on the Southside and within walking distance to the Showgrounds and ... $125,000

Situated on the Southside and within walking distance to the Showgrounds and Southside Shopping Centre is this 798m2 block of land. This new development is just...

SPACIOUS HOME!

41 Parsons Road, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 2 $265,000

Here's your chance to get you and your family into this spacious home! Situated on 690m2 and located only minutes to the CBD, schools and the Gympie West shop.

TRULY MAGNIFICENT!!

15 Kidgell Street, Gympie 4570

House 3 2 1 $459,000

Situated high on the hill overlooking Gympie is this lovingly maintained Queenslander. Which consist of 3 spacious bedrooms plus an office. This is truly unique...

Serious Value !!

6 Environs Avenue, Cooloola Cove 4580

House 4 2 2 $324,000

Vendor has reduce the price to SELL !!! Modern and stylish, ground level 4 bedroom home with open plan living areas. With excellent side access would suit someone...

Great Buying

11 Struan Cres, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 $229,000

This high-set large weatherboard home is located in a quiet family friendly area, walking distance to local schools parks and shops and only 3 minute drive form...

LOWSET BRICK HOME IN HEART OF BAUPLE

11 Mill Street, Bauple 4650

House 4 2 2 $229,000

Situated in the heart of Bauple is a 4 bedroom lowset brick home set on a fully fenced half acre block. The home has an open plan living area with a front sunroom.

IDEAL INVESTMENT OR FIRST HOME

5 Leonard Street, Southside 4570

House 3 1 2 $255,000

680m2 level yard. Fenced backyard. Single lock up shed, single garage. Undercover entertainment area, cubby house, 3 bedrooms (all air-conditioned). Spacious...

First-time homebuyers pick up house for HOW MUCH?

This two-bedroom workers cottage on Appin St in Nanango sold for $77,500.

A YOUNG couple has snapped up their first home

Good food, ghost stories, and a slice of local Gympie history

STILL STANDING: Kim Smith has looked after the old Queenslander for 20 years.

KINGSTON House still makes an impression after 115 years.

Big moves ahead for Gympie housing market

HOUSING BOOM: Agents are predicting big things for Gympie property in the near future

REAL estate agents are predicting big things for the housing market

The hammer will go down on a piece of Rocky's history

Street view.

THE home of Mr Rockhampton is up for auction.

Why a million-dollar spat over a Noosa deck affects you

Viridian Noosa.

Landmark decision to affect body corporates nationwide

Sunshine Beach apartment voted best value holiday home

The one bedroom apartment is the perfect couple's retreat