'Gonna' be a good night Sunday

GOT A FEELING: Justice Crew will be performing in Gympie at the Civic Centre as part of the Rush Festival this Sunday.

EIGHT-time ARIA nominees Justice Crew are hitting the road in October, with one of their first stops right here in Gympie this Sunday.

The crew are bringing their new show for seven special performances across Queensland and New South Wales on the What We Do tour and performing their biggest hits, including Que Sera, Boom Boom, Everybody, Best Night, Love my Life and all their hottest new material.

Since winning Australia's Got Talent in 2010, Justice Crew has set the nation on fire releasing non-stop chart smashing music. Their number one ARIA single Boom Boom is certified as going platinum six times and was backed up by two further ARIA Top 10 hits, the singles Best Night and Everybody.

Both have been certified as double platinum. Their debut album Live By The Words, was released in 2014 and debuted at number seven on the ARIA Album charts and sparked the five times platinum hit smash Que Sera which rewrote the Australian history books, spending nine weeks at number one on the ARIA Singles chart.

Justice Crew continue to solidify their place in Australian music by releasing chart topping music, as well as tour with industry heavy weights One Direction, Jason De Rulo, Chris brown, Kesha and Pitbull.

Justice Crew are very loyal to their fans and have added several new tour destinations to their What We Do tour, to show their appreciation.

The band loves nothing more than performing and touring, as do their support acts Divine Our Destiny and Modern Day Mayhem.

Promoter Ben Johns said the crew were excited to be coming to town.

"Justice Crew boys are coming to Gympie for the very first time and are extremely excited,” he said.

"We have been very fortunate to be invited to be a part of the Gympie Rush festival.

"Justice Crew will be bringing a highly energised show, which Gympie has never experienced. You can expect a lot of dance tricks, singing and of course a lot of fun.”

Justice Crew member Samson said:

"We love coming to towns we have never been too. We can't wait to mix it up with all our hits and new material. This tour will allow us to be more up and close to our fans, which will be so much more fun.”

You can catch Justice Crew on Sunday at the Gympie Civic Centre on starting at 7.30pm.

Tickets are available online at ticketbooth.com.au or at Gympie Musicland at 36 Mary St.

Plus two lucky Gympie Times readers could win a double pass, valued at $80, to see the crew in action.

To enter visit gympie times.com.au/rush.