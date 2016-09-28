30°
News

'Gonna' be a good night Sunday

Donna Jones | 28th Sep 2016 6:00 PM
GOT A FEELING: Justice Crew will be performing in Gympie at the Civic Centre as part of the Rush Festival this Sunday.
GOT A FEELING: Justice Crew will be performing in Gympie at the Civic Centre as part of the Rush Festival this Sunday. Sie Kitts

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

EIGHT-time ARIA nominees Justice Crew are hitting the road in October, with one of their first stops right here in Gympie this Sunday.

The crew are bringing their new show for seven special performances across Queensland and New South Wales on the What We Do tour and performing their biggest hits, including Que Sera, Boom Boom, Everybody, Best Night, Love my Life and all their hottest new material.

Since winning Australia's Got Talent in 2010, Justice Crew has set the nation on fire releasing non-stop chart smashing music. Their number one ARIA single Boom Boom is certified as going platinum six times and was backed up by two further ARIA Top 10 hits, the singles Best Night and Everybody.

Both have been certified as double platinum. Their debut album Live By The Words, was released in 2014 and debuted at number seven on the ARIA Album charts and sparked the five times platinum hit smash Que Sera which rewrote the Australian history books, spending nine weeks at number one on the ARIA Singles chart.

Justice Crew continue to solidify their place in Australian music by releasing chart topping music, as well as tour with industry heavy weights One Direction, Jason De Rulo, Chris brown, Kesha and Pitbull.

Justice Crew are very loyal to their fans and have added several new tour destinations to their What We Do tour, to show their appreciation.

The band loves nothing more than performing and touring, as do their support acts Divine Our Destiny and Modern Day Mayhem.

Promoter Ben Johns said the crew were excited to be coming to town.

"Justice Crew boys are coming to Gympie for the very first time and are extremely excited,” he said.

"We have been very fortunate to be invited to be a part of the Gympie Rush festival.

"Justice Crew will be bringing a highly energised show, which Gympie has never experienced. You can expect a lot of dance tricks, singing and of course a lot of fun.”

Justice Crew member Samson said:

"We love coming to towns we have never been too. We can't wait to mix it up with all our hits and new material. This tour will allow us to be more up and close to our fans, which will be so much more fun.”

You can catch Justice Crew on Sunday at the Gympie Civic Centre on starting at 7.30pm.

Tickets are available online at ticketbooth.com.au or at Gympie Musicland at 36 Mary St.

Plus two lucky Gympie Times readers could win a double pass, valued at $80, to see the crew in action.

To enter visit gympie times.com.au/rush.

Gympie Times
UPDATE: Gate opened at night before family's chickens killed

UPDATE: Gate opened at night before family's chickens killed

SOMEBODY opened a Southside man's gate late last night and caused heartbreak for one 8-year-old boy.

Gympie baristas tell us what goes into a great cuppa

LOVING CUP: Sam Higgins at Emilia's cafe on Mary St puts together another customer order

WHAT exactly is the secret ingredient to a great cup of coffee?

'Gonna' be a good night Sunday

GOT A FEELING: Justice Crew will be performing in Gympie at the Civic Centre as part of the Rush Festival this Sunday.

The wait is nearly over for the gang from Justice Crew's Concert

Honesty's surprise result

Gympie journalist Arthur Gorrie.

Good law but unintended effect

Local Partners

Valley conservationist wins national Landcare award

MARY Valley cropper, conservationist and Mary River Catchment co-ordinating committee officer, Steve Burgess has won a major national Landcare award.

Riders saddle up to raise funds for Angel Flight

RIDE ON: Ben Chubb prepares to take to the trails.

Riders from across the country in annual charity event

Don't fret: that old mandolin magic is back

TUNING UP: Some of the many musicians involved in a previous Mandolin Magic event.

Mandolin Magic workshops and concert

Latest deals and offers

'Gonna' be a good night Sunday

'Gonna' be a good night Sunday

Are you heading to the Gympie Civic Centre this weekend to see Justice Crew?

Homer Simpson thanks Australia during Opera House visit

Homer Simpson visits the Sydney Opera House.

ANIMATION favourite gets attacked by seagulls in viral video.

Channel 9 orders second season of Doctor Doctor

Rodger Corser stars in the TV series Doctor Doctor.

RURAL medical drama finds a loyal following.

Katy Perry gets naked to encourage people to vote

Katy Perry in Funny Or Die sketch

Katy Perry has stripped naked for a comedy video

Jogging Tom Hanks crashes wedding in Central Park

Tom Hanks stopped for a selfie with this bride and groom

MOVIE REVIEW: Storks delivers family fun

A scene from the movie Storks.

ANIMATION can be hit or miss but when it hits, it hits hard.

Nick 'the snake' to call the shots on Survivor jury

Australian Survivor contestant Nick Iadanza.

LATEST evictee is out of the game but will still have a say.

need 2 be quick with this 1!

4 McMahon Lane, Monkland 4570

House 3 1 1 $215,000!

Invest, empty nest, downsize, upsize take your pick! This property is just great! Great home, great location, great outlook, great price. Looking for just a great...

UNIQUE RUSTIC RETREAT!!

41 Damm Road, Downsfield 4570

House 4 2 2 $449,000

Sandy Creek Retreat!! Did you ever want to own your own unique piece of paradise, but without the hard work....This 30 acres parcel of land offers an idyllic...

QUALITY 30 ACRES WITH A 3 BEDROOM HOUSE

240 Shadbolt Rd, Mothar Mountain 4570

House 3 1 3 Offers Over...

This private 30 Acre property is located in the popular Mothar Mountain area just 10 minutes from Gympie. Featuring a 3 bedroom home with open plan living...

ACREAGE LIFESTYLE OPPORTUNITY

Lot 38 Lynne Drive, Curra 4570

Residential Land First home buyers take advantage of the $20,000 grant and build your ... $259,000

First home buyers take advantage of the $20,000 grant and build your brand new home on a beautiful affordable 4.94 acre block. This great block has power and phone...

A UNIQUE WELL PRESENTED ESTATE

Lots Sovereign Heights Sorensen Road, Southside 4570

Residential Land Staking your claim at Sovereign Heights provides the lifestyle benefits only an ... FROM $127,500

Staking your claim at Sovereign Heights provides the lifestyle benefits only an edge-of-town rural setting can deliver. Situated several minutes to the south of...

PRIME SUBDIVISION SITE

40 Spring Rd, Victory Heights 4570

House 3 1 $349,000

Rarely do properties of this nature come onto the market with the opportunity to develop 5 acres of land located at Victory Heights. This property has the...

COOTHARABA LIFESTYLE PROPERTY

40 Junction Road, Cootharaba 4565

House 4 2 10 $699,000

This beautiful 2ha (almost 5 acres) of almost flat country,15 minutes drive from Tewantin,10 minutes from Lake Cootharaba and 15 minutes from Pomona has just...

Just metres to the surf beach

1/6 Indigo Avenue, Rainbow Beach 4581

Unit 3 2 1 $560,000

Absolutely perfect location, just 200 metres from the patrolled surf beach and literally around the corner from the main street, shops and cafes. Children's park...

MAJESTIC COUNTRY

21 Denham Court, Mothar Mountain 4570

3 1 4 OFFERS OVER...

Offering a lifestyle that is immediately comfortable and tranquil, situated in a quiet cul-de-sac so you can relax in an environment of space and privacy. ...

PIE CREEK BARGAIN!!

420 Eel Creek Road, Pie Creek 4570

House 5 3 2 AUCTION 16th...

This beautiful lowset brick home that was built in 1985 and is situated on almost 5 acres in the popular Pie Creek area. Inside the home is 4 bedrooms all with...

Gympie Century 21 owner forges his own path

ON THE ROAD TO SUCCESS: Billy Mitchell (right) with Queensland franchise manager at Century 21, Glenn Stanton.

It's been a meteoric rise over the past few years for Billy Mitchell

$40million hotel, shops development project for Mackay

Mt Pleasant hotel and retirement accommodation, proposed at 194-202 Malcomson St.

$40m development to take Mackay to 'the next level'

Huge Gunalda service station set to open by December

NEW STATION: The Gunalda Service Centre, owned by United Petroleum, will include a 350-seat eating area and a truckers lounge.

The massive servo is the biggest United development in Queensland.

Highway upgrade drives momentum in affordable market

Accessibility and affordability are keeping interest high

Property 200m from ocean selling for just over $100K

BEACHCOMBER PARK: Work has started on a new $19.2 million development at Toogoom.

The estate's developer is offering huge discounts for early buyers.

UPDATE: Former rodeo champ's sale rained out, now back on

Larkhill local Ken Consiglio is having an auction of most of the things on his property.

'People kept showing up and we had to turn them away'