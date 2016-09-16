Golf prodigy wins August development award

Chase Rendell was the August development winner for his success in Las Vegas.

FRESH off his fourth-place finish at the world junior golf championship in Las Vegas and becoming one of the top five in the world, Chase Rendell is swinging into the future as the recipient of Gympie Regional Council's development award for August.

"It was great to get the news,” Chase's father Greg Rendell said.

With his Las Vegas performance securing him an invitation to compete at the U.S. Kids Golf tournament in Sydney in January, MrRendell said winning the award had been a huge boost to Chase's career, with the $200 going towards his registration for the tournament.

The young Rendell joins an elite list of athletes in this month's council awards.

Noosa's Brittany Elmslie was awarded the federation's Senior Sports Star of August for her success at the Rio Olympics, winning gold in the 100m freestyle relay and silver in the 100m medley relay.

Peregian Springs water polo star Nick Porter took out the Junior Sports Star award for the month for his strong showing at the youth world championship in Montenegro.

