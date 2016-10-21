28°
News

Golf Club: failed council purchase is Gympie's loss

21st Oct 2016 10:57 AM
Gympie Golf course.
Gympie Golf course. Renee Albrecht

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

LETTER: The Future of the Gympie Pines Golf Club

IT IS with much disappointment I hear the council have deferred any decision on the purchase of the Gympie Pines Golf Course.

This would be a great opportunity lost if the council and the whole community do not get behind this proposed purchase.

We have a wonderful town here with sporting facilities to rival most regional areas in Queensland and to add a much improved, but a newly presented golf course, with all its possible greenery, adding to Gympie's wonderful parklands that it has at present.

The proof is in the condition of the course at present, dry and poor condition, it could be so much better with just a little work, but the members are not being allowed to do very much in this regard, due to real concerns about legal liability.

I believe the council has approached the club with a view to using treated water on the course, but Gympie Regional Golf Incorporated, in their current financial position, would not take up the offer as they felt it was too expensive. How short sighted were they? The next few years will show that.

I also believe in the near future, waste water disposal will become a very big problem for all regional towns and cities in Australia, the purchase of the Gympie Golf Course will be a long term saving for the council and ratepayers money, as waste water disposal becomes a much bigger cost burden to the council, and therefore saving Gympie a lot of money that could, and needs to be spent elsewhere.

If the State or Federal governments raise the standards to which water must be treated, this could cost way more than the purchase of the Gympie Golf Course and the setting up of a watering system to water the Fairways Greens and surrounding vegetation.

There are other benefits to this purchase, when considering the future development of Gympie, the strip of land along the present highway could be beautified with gardens and trees to add an attractive welcoming vista to people travelling into the city from the north.

I know they are presently moving the highway, but as this is the first major inland stop on the highway north of Brisbane, and will be for some considerable time, Gympie will still attract its current share of visitors and I would suggest more, for sure.

An improved car park at the clubhouse would also be more inviting and fall into line in assisting local business and community groups who currently use the buildings amenities.

Driving around the new housing developments in Gympie is proof of the huge growth in the area.

More growth means more waste water to dispose of, the land on which the course is located is hungry for water, the fairways at present are very dry and would soak up all the water a treatment plant would produce.

This valuable facility must not be allowed to fall into more private ownership, the writing is there.

Gympie's loss will be forever!

Can we afford to sit back and say we would not allow development of the site? But if a proposed developer takes it to court there is no way of predicting the outcome. Look at some of the decisions courts have made on the Sunshine Coast, and you have your answer.

If the course is council owned, the membership of the club will grow, the members will again take pride in the course and small changes will bring the course back to something we can all be proud of.

I have expressed here the deep feelings that I and members of the club and local players have, in regard to a very favourable ownership of the course, by Gympie Regional Council.

I hope this gives you, councillors and townsfolk, an insight into the feelings of the club members and those of our visiting clubs from the local district.

On behalf of myself and members of the golfing fraternity, thank you for taking the time to read and digest the contents of this letter.

Kevin Schmitt, Gympie

Gympie Golf Club member

Gympie Times

Topics:  bruce highway golf gympie pines golf club gympie regional council

Golf Club: failed council purchase is Gympie's loss

Golf Club: failed council purchase is Gympie's loss

Gympie golfer believes the future of Gympie Pines Golf Club is in danger because the council pulled out of negotiations to buy it.

Drunken outburst over 'bludging' partner ends in court

Gympie Magistrates Court House. File photo.

'Grossly intoxicated' man refuses to leave house, resists arrest

Qld abortion law changes attract 2400 submissions

Abortion is still a hot topic in Queensland

More than 2400 submissions made on Qld abortion laws

The image deemed too offensive for Facebook

REMOVED: This photo of Samantha Engle was deemed too offensive for Facebook.

IS this the most natural thing in the world or offensive?

Local Partners

Gympie students take to the field for a cause

Gympie State High School students are passing the baton to raise funds for cancer awareness and research.

Valley conservationist wins national Landcare award

Steve Burgess.

Burgess recovering in hospital from surgery as major award announced

What's happening in your community

NOW HEAR THIS: What's on around Gympie region this week.

Community Diary for October 21-23

Widgee fires up for massive weekend of music, fun

WIDGEE BOUND: The Eagle Mountain String Band have come all the way from Washington State, USA, for this weekend's Webb Brothers Country Talent Quest at Widgee.

Campfire concert kicks off big weekend at Widgee

Aussie acts set to take the stage at the Rush Festival

LIVE AND LOUD: Indie rockers British India will be one of the bands taking to the stage on Sunday night.

Rush Festival is gearing up for a big weekend of free live music.

Bob Dylan acknowledges Nobel Prize win

Bob Dylan acknowledges Nobel Prize win

BOB Dylan has finally acknowledged his Nobel Prize win in a post on his website.

WATCH: Trailer for Jackman's final Wolverine film released

First trailer for the last Wolverine film with Hugh Jackman.

Thrilling trailer promises a dark, dystopian finale for Wolverine

CCTV footage surfaces of Kim Kardashian West's robbers

The blurry footage shows three men on bikes and two on foot

Cathriona White's mother claims to have Jim Carrey's results

Jim Carrey and late ex-girlfriend Cathriona White

SHE claims Carrey exposed White to herpes, chlamydia, Hepatitis A

The Koi Boys are back with more covers and original songs

Former Voice contestants The Koi Boys have signed with Universal Music.

THE Voice favourites release their debut album today.

RECAP: The Bachelorette S2E10 - hometown visits

Georgia Love in a scene from season two episode 10 of The Bachelorette.

Georgia meets the families of her four beaus tonight.

The Bachelorette: Courtney too slow for Georgia's love train

Courtney Dober in a scene from The Bachelorette.

FORMER favourite eliminated after introducing Georgia to his family.

READY TO BUILD

15b Birdwood Drive, Gunalda 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $60,000

I would proudly like to present 15b Birdwood Drive, Gunalda to the market. Positioned in an established area of Gunalda it is a short walk to the local bakery...

2 live the quiet country lifestyle!

283 Arborten Road, Glenwood 4570

3 1 2 REDUCED TO...

This as new property is ideal for someone who is ready for the quiet country life. Positioned on 2 very nice acres there is as much or as little as you would like...

top spot 2 buy!

38 Old Maryborough Road, Gympie 4570

House 2 1 1 OFFERS OVER...

Just great! Great home, great location, great outlook, great price! Looking for just a great, nice, neat home then this is it! Nothing to do just move in and...

need 2 finish but priced 2 sell!

45 James Road, Glenwood 4570

2 1 3 $185,000!

Great location! Great price! Great little project 2 finish off! Most of the hard work had been done with this property Comfortable country style 2 bedroom...

Sweet Deal in Sweetlip.. Bush at Rear

35 Sweetlip Circle, Tin Can Bay 4580

House 3 1 1 $329,000

From the moment you arrive at this charming lowset brick home you will be delighted. You enter via the decorative timber and glass door into the gleaming light...

YES - YES - YES - Please

1/20 Gympie Road, Tin Can Bay 4580

House 2 1 1 $282,000

YES - this is a gorgeous, private, modern, ground level unit YES - short stroll- a couple of minutes to the beach of Tin Ban Bay YES - this a relaxed lifestyle...

When Only the Best ... !!

64 Bayside Road, Cooloola Cove 4580

House 4 2 4 $459,000

This quality built, executive residence is well appointed, with the best location and the best relaxed lifestyle on offer on 2011m2 in Cooloola Cove. You are...

time 2 live it, not just dream it!

4 Elms Court, Southside 4570

House 4 2 2 REDUCED TO...

Feel like you are just about to give up on finding the ONE! The ONE that makes you feel like you are home the minute you walk in the front door! The ONE that ticks...

ACREAGE LIFESTYLE OPPORTUNITY

Lot 38 Lynne Drive, Curra 4570

Residential Land First home buyers take advantage of the $20,000 grant and build your ... $259,000

First home buyers take advantage of the $20,000 grant and build your brand new home on a beautiful affordable almost 5 acre block. This great block has power and...

will rent for up 2 $290 p/w!

60 Crescent Road, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 OFFERS OVER...

Invest, empty nest, downsize, upsize take your pick! Excellent investment potential here or just a great home 2 own. This is absolutely without a doubt a really...

New $200 million development will create 580 jobs

Cassie And Josh with baby Alfie and daughter Andee. They have bought at new Lennox Head development Epiq.

Majority of new positions will be given to Northern Rivers locals

Cherrabah's mega resort plans axed

PLANS for a massive development at Cherrabah have been scrapped.

What our mayor thinks of the new draft SEQPlan

The plan to use the innovative technology as part of the new Maroochydore CBD was cemented on site today when Mayor Mark Jamieson and Envac Asia Region president Chun Yong Ha formally signed the contract for the $20 million underground waste collection system.

New plan accommodates Sunshine Coast Council's vision for growth.

Dusit Thani finance crisis 'just a small hiccup'

ON TRACK: Springfield Land Chairman, Maha Sinnathamby, Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale, Developer Richard Turner and Springfield Land Deputy Chairman, Bob Sharpless, at the recent resort sod turning ceremony.

Property developer says project remains firmly on track

Heavyweight enters real estate market

Des Besanko principal and director of Raine and Horne Springfield.

Major rebranding which has seen two big name brands merge

SEQ is the 'greatest market': property guru John McGrath

SPEAKER: John McGrath of McGrath Estate Agents is today's guest speaker at the Better Business Breakfast.

SEQ is the "greatest" real estate market, says property guru.